“Mini the best” - Georgina Rodriguez reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr wins U13 league title with Al Nassr

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo's long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently took to social media and lauded Cristiano Jr after he won the under-13 Saudi league title with Al Nassr.

Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr has followed the forward to all his endeavours. Cristiano Jr has been a part of the academies of Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United. Following his move to Al-Nassr, his son has also joined the U13 team of the Saudi Pro League side.

Moreover, he recently won the U13 league title with Al-Nassr. The official Instagram account of the Saudi Pro League side also uploaded a picture of Cristiano Jr with the trophy. They captioned the post:

"Present Champions. Future stars. The champions of the day. The stars of the future."

Georgina Rodriguez's comment on Al-Nassr's post

Georgina Rodriguez reacted to the post with a heart and a crown emoji. She also shared Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's picture on her Instagram story, where she also wrote:

"Mini The best CR," while also adding a series of heart emojis.

Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story

This season, Cristiano Ronaldo has made 29 appearances for the Knights of Najd across all competitions, bagging 28 goals and 11 assists. Next up, Al-Nassr will face Al Ain in the first leg of the AFC Champions League quarter-final.

Georgina Rodriguez wore Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United-inspired dress at Paris Fashion Week

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently stole the headlines as she walked at the Paris Fashion Week while wearing the Portuguese forward's signed jersey.

Rodriguez, who also has two children with Ronaldo, draped a dress that heavily resembled Manchester United's home kit from 2021/22. Moreover, along with the 39-year-old's name and jersey number, Rodriguez's dress also had Ronaldo's signature.

Despite the heavy resemblance, the dress didn't have Manchester United's crest. The dress was showcased at the Paris Fashion Week and was designed by the Swiss luxury fashion brand Vetements. The Swiss brand was founded in 2015 by Demna Gvasalia and Guram Gvasalia in Zurich.