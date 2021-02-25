Mino Raiola addresses Paul Pogba's situation at Manchester United

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has spoken about the Frenchman's current situation at Manchester United.

Earlier this season, Raiola was adamant that the 27-year-old would leave the club, even insinuating that a deal could be finalized in January.

Raiola's comments were seen as disrespectful and inflammatory by fans and footballing pundits. Interestingly, the super-agent now seems to have backtracked on what he said a few months ago.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Raiola explained that his comments about the Manchester United star were just his opinion. He said:

"I just expressed an opinion, I didn't want to cause any problem. I don't think that it destabilised anybody, because they had a fantastic run and they were even first, for a period, in the league."

He continued:

"You think big players like Paul Pogba - or [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer, who won everything in his life - get destabilised by what Mino Raiola says? Come on, please. But I don't talk about it any more. It makes life a little bit boring, but it is what it is."

Raiola has represented many Premier League superstars in the past. He has apparently learned his lesson regarding his tendency to publicly make controversial statements about players. He said:

"Whenever I tell my opinion, everyone in England goes berserk, and I am the worst agent, or the best agent…and the clubs get so stressed from the public and journalists that I have learned not to talk much about it."

Manchester United haven't given up hope of convincing Paul Pogba to extend his contract. Solskjær will want him to stay, particularly after watching his uptick in form in January, but if he leaves, the plan for the summer will need to be readdressed. #MUFC [ESPN] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) February 24, 2021

Raiola gave nothing away about Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United, with the midfielder currently concentrating on the club's push for silverware this season.

Any developments on Pogba's proposed moved away from Old Trafford will most likely be shelved until the summer.

Manchester United have fallen off the pace in the Premier League

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his work cut out for him

After being at the top of the Premier League for a good part of the campaign, Manchester United have found themselves slowly slipping away from league leaders Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are now 10 points behind their rivals in second place on the Premier League table. Manchester United need a miracle if they are to catch Pep Guardiola's side at the top of the table.

The Red Devils' most likely route to silverware this season looks like the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup.

Manchester United take a 4-0 lead into the home leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie against Real Sociedad tonight.