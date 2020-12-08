Mino Raiola criticizes Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Erling Haaland comments

Mino Raiola has criticized Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his comments on Erling Haaland. The super-agent, who represents the Borussia Dortmund footballer, was unhappy that Solskjaer had compared the Norwegian to Romelu Lukaku.

Mino Raiola dropped a bombshell on Monday by confirming that Paul Pogba’s time at Manchester United was coming to an end. Raiola revealed that the Frenchman was not happy at Old Trafford and was ready to call time on his association with the Red Devils. Raiola also spoke at length about Haaland.

Those comments arrived on the eve of Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League game against RB Leipzig, arguably a season-defining tie for the Red Devils. Solskjaer's side needs to avoid defeat to secure passage to the knockout stages, and the Norwegian will loathe the distraction Raiola’s comments will cause.

Raiola wants Manchester United manager Solskjaer to focus on Pogba instead of Haaland

Solskjaer is a long-time admirer of Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland was a target for Manchester United last winter but went on to join Borussia Dortmund instead. Since then, the Norwegian has gone from strength to strength, establishing himself as one of the most lethal strikers in Europe.

Erling Haaland played under Solskjaer at Molde, and the Manchester United manager recently expressed his delight at his former player’s rise.

"The boy has had a great start to his career. It was really good to work with him, see the potential in him and some part of me feels proud in having a little input in a rise."

Raiola, though, thinks that Solskjaer should focus on Paul Pogba instead of talking about Erling Haaland.

"Haaland is like Ibra when he was 20. Solskjaer is a good guy but he was wrong when he said that Erling is like Lukaku. It would be better if Solskjaer thought about finding a way to make Pogba play like a champion, instead of talking about Haaland."

The Norwegian is still linked with Manchester United, and there’s apparently a clause in his contract that could see him leave Dortmund for less than his valuation in 2022. However, Raiola dismissed those rumors.

"I can’t talk about Haaland release clause. Rumors say Real Madrid want him? This is not new to me... but he is very happy with Borussia Dortmund. Erling wants to win the Champions League. When he’ll leave the club, it will be for his ambition and not for money."

Even though Erling Haaland tops Solskjaer’s wish list, Mino Raiola’s recent comments might force Manchester United to reconsider their pursuit of the 20-year-old.