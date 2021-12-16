Mino Raiola gives Barcelona 3 conditions to complete Erling Haaland transfer - Reports

Barcelona are exploring the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as they look to bolster their options in the attack. The Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has reportedly met with the player's agent Mino Raiola to discuss the possibility of a potential transfer earlier this week.

Raiola has now opened the door for Barcelona to snap up Haaland next summer. However, the superstar agent is said to have named three things the Catalan giants must do in order to prise the striker away.

- Be considered the leader of the project

- Wear the number #9

- Play the Champions League



The first thing is that the Blaugrana must consider the Norwegian as the leader of the project at Camp Nou.

It is worth noting Barcelona have kickstarted a new project after parting ways with Lionel Messi this summer. Although Ansu Fati is being considered as the next face of the club, the attacker is still too young to carry the burden of being a leading figure at the club.

Giving Erling Haaland the leading role is indeed a good idea. The striker is already one of the finest players in the world and is someone the team can look up to for inspiration.

The second condition is that the Borussia Dortmund forward must be given the #9 jersey at Camp Nou. The #9 shirt is currently being worn by Memphis Depay. The Catalan giants will need to speak to the Dutchman to convince him to vacate the shirt.

Finally, Raiola has also reportedly informed Laporta that Barcelona must secure a Champions League spot for next season before they can sign Haaland. The Blaugrana occupy eighth position in the La Liga table but still have enough time to improve their standing and seal a top-four spot.

Erling Haaland could help Barcelona overcome their attacking headache.

How much could Erling Haaland cost Barcelona?

According to reports, Borussia Dortmund have slapped a €200 million price tag on Erling Haaland. However, Barcelona can sign him at a much lower price if they wait until the summer, with the player's release clause set to fall to €75 million.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out between the two parties. So far this season, the striker has made 15 appearances for the BVB across all competitions, recording 19 goals and five assists to his name.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee