Mino Raiola reveals Paul Pogba’s Manchester United stay is coming to an end 

Paul Pogba’s tryst with Manchester United is nearing its culmination, according to the player’s agent, Mino Raiola. The Frenchman’s future has been the subject of intense speculation for a while, and it now appears that there's been a definitive decision made on Pogba's time at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba never really got going for Manchester United consistently since his return to the Theatre of Dreams in the summer of 2016. His moments of magic were sporadic, and it now appears that he will be leaving Old Trafford without achieving what he'd have hoped to.

Paul Pogba’s continued flirtation with Real Madrid has irked United and its fans on several occasions. Raiola's comments only served to exacerbate the frosty relationship between the player and the United faithful.

However, given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s immense faith in the Frenchman, people were expecting Pogba to extend his stay at Manchester United. That looks unlikely now.

Manchester United now have three transfer windows to offload Paul Pogba

Solskjaer will not be pleased with the timing of Raiola's latest comments.

Manchester United recently triggered a one-year extension in Paul Pogba's contract, which is now set to expire in 2022.

Both parties were expected to negotiate terms for a new and improved deal, but Raiola's recent comments indicate that nothing of that sort will happen.

In an interview given to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Raiola seemed to indicate that negotiations had come to a standstill.

"I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United."

The full interview is expected to be published on Tuesday, but ahead of a crucial UEFA Champions League tie, the timing of Raiola’s latest comments has irked United fans.

Manchester United are no longer dependent on Paul Pogba, with the Frenchman struggling to make the first team of late. He has been overshadowed by Bruno Fernandes' brilliance, who is the most important player in the Manchester United team now.

Additionally, Donny van de Beek's arrival in the summer indicates that Solskjaer might've been quietly preparing for Pogba's eventual departure.

The time is now ripe for Manchester United and Paul Pogba to part ways. The Red Devils have three transfer windows to cash in on the player to avoid losing him for free. Real Madrid could very well be his next destination, while a return to Juventus cannot be ruled out either.

Perhaps Raiola’s latest comments will be the final nail in the coffin regarding Pogba's career at Old Trafford.