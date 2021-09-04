Miralem Pjanic claims he was disrespected at Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic has admitted he felt disrespected by Ronald Koeman at Barcelona. The midfielder spoke to the media after completing his loan move to Besiktas this season.

The former Juventus midfielder did not enjoy a good time at Barcelona as he hardly made the starting XI. The Catalan side were reportedly looking to release him this summer as they needed him off their wage bill.

Miralem Pjanic to @Marca: “Koeman disrespected me. He was never talking to me! I’m a player who can accept everything but I would always like it to be explained to me… and not as if I was 15. I agreed to lower my salary and join Besiktas because I love playing football”. ⚠️ #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 3, 2021

Besiktas came to his rescue this month and signed him up on loan after the Spanish transfer window closed. Miralem Pjanic was recently asked if he felt disrespected at Barcelona, to which he told Marca:

"The coach, yes. I couldn't get used to the situation I faced last year. I knew I didn't want it. I'm a player. I love playing football, this is what makes me happy. I always wanted to play for Barca but I didn't expect the situation to get so complicated. There was a point that I was playing less, things were getting complicated.

"And when I played, it was difficult physically and mentally to be well, because it was killing my confidence, because I had no communication with [Koeman]. It was very strange, because a coach is the one who says who plays and who doesn't, but there are different ways to do things. I am a player who can accept everything but I would always like to be told things face to face. Not as if nothing happened and I was 15 years old."

Pjanic: "Those who do not play after the games do a strong training, while the starters recover for the next game. Koeman was never there to see the attitude of those footballers who don't play. How can a player motivate himself or say 'I'm here'? pic.twitter.com/pZaAQOnGrI — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 3, 2021

Does Miralem Pjanic regret joining Barcelona?

Despite saying he felt disrespected by Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, the midfielder has no regrets about joining the Catalan side. In the same interview, he added:

"No, never. In life things that have to happen, happen. It is like that. I have fought all my life and my career, I am very ambitious, very competitive, I have reached the level of Juventus and Barca."

Besiktas will reportedly pay €2.7 million as a loan fee to Barcelona. He has joined on a season's loan and will be looking to get back on the pitch with his new side.

