“Missing this important ingredient in their mix” - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand highlights reason behind Real Madrid’s ‘problem’ this season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has highlighted the key reason for Real Madrid's struggles this season with a post on X. The Spanish giants have failed to defend the UEFA Champions League this season, and lost the Copa del Rey final to rivals Barcelona last weekend.

Ad

Real Madrid were dumped out of the Champions League in unceremonious fashion at the hands of Arsenal earlier this month. They are four points behind Barcelona in LaLiga, and could realistically fail to win any major trophies this season.

Ferdinand posted on X that the issues of the Spanish giants stem from their lack of a midfield controller this season. He pointed out that the club has not replaced Toni Kroos since his retirement last summer, and that Luka Modric is no longer the player he used to be at 39. He proposed that the club trusts Turkish youngster Arda Guler to take on the role despite his youth and lack of physicality.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Arder Guler…..

@realmadriden have a problem.. @ToniKroos retired and @lukamodric10 isn’t getting any younger. This madrid team need a controller, manipulator, rythym maker. They have great players but are missing this important ingredient in their mix of players now.

"Guler…. he is young & physically can develop more BUT some players don’t have to rely on physicality (Modric,Kroos,iniesta,Scholes,Xavi etc) given time & the right structure around him he can provide the rhythm & control the @realmadriden team needs!"

Ad

Arda Guler has struggled for game time this season, with Carlo Ancelotti preferring to trust other players ahead of him. The youngster has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer as he looks set to prioritize his development over a bit-part role for Los Blancos.

With Ancelotti set to leave at the end of the season, Real Madrid have a chance to give Guler a more prominent role. The 20-year-old has shown great promise in his time at the club, and Manchester United legend Ferdinand believes he can solve their problems.

Ad

Manchester United, Real Madrid in hunt for Serie A star: Reports

Manchester United and Real Madrid have both expressed their interest in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer, as per reports. The Brazilian star has emerged as a target for multiple sides after another impressive season with the reigning Europa League champions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Diario AS reports that Real Madrid are prepared to accelerate their interest in Ederson, with Atalanta braced for offers for him. The Serie A side will accept offers of around €75 million for the 25-year-old former Salernitana man in the summer.

Manchester United have been linked with the versatile midfielder, who has scored four goals in 33 league appearances this season, since January 2024. Manchester City are also interested in the midfielder, who has appeared three times for the Brazil national team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More