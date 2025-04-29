“Missing this important ingredient in their mix” - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand highlights reason behind Real Madrid’s ‘problem’ this season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has highlighted the key reason for Real Madrid's struggles this season with a post on X. The Spanish giants have failed to defend the UEFA Champions League this season, and lost the Copa del Rey final to rivals Barcelona last weekend.
Real Madrid were dumped out of the Champions League in unceremonious fashion at the hands of Arsenal earlier this month. They are four points behind Barcelona in LaLiga, and could realistically fail to win any major trophies this season.
Ferdinand posted on X that the issues of the Spanish giants stem from their lack of a midfield controller this season. He pointed out that the club has not replaced Toni Kroos since his retirement last summer, and that Luka Modric is no longer the player he used to be at 39. He proposed that the club trusts Turkish youngster Arda Guler to take on the role despite his youth and lack of physicality.
"Arder Guler…..
@realmadriden have a problem.. @ToniKroos retired and @lukamodric10 isn’t getting any younger. This madrid team need a controller, manipulator, rythym maker. They have great players but are missing this important ingredient in their mix of players now.
"Guler…. he is young & physically can develop more BUT some players don’t have to rely on physicality (Modric,Kroos,iniesta,Scholes,Xavi etc) given time & the right structure around him he can provide the rhythm & control the @realmadriden team needs!"
Arda Guler has struggled for game time this season, with Carlo Ancelotti preferring to trust other players ahead of him. The youngster has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer as he looks set to prioritize his development over a bit-part role for Los Blancos.
With Ancelotti set to leave at the end of the season, Real Madrid have a chance to give Guler a more prominent role. The 20-year-old has shown great promise in his time at the club, and Manchester United legend Ferdinand believes he can solve their problems.
Manchester United, Real Madrid in hunt for Serie A star: Reports
Manchester United and Real Madrid have both expressed their interest in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer, as per reports. The Brazilian star has emerged as a target for multiple sides after another impressive season with the reigning Europa League champions.
Diario AS reports that Real Madrid are prepared to accelerate their interest in Ederson, with Atalanta braced for offers for him. The Serie A side will accept offers of around €75 million for the 25-year-old former Salernitana man in the summer.
Manchester United have been linked with the versatile midfielder, who has scored four goals in 33 league appearances this season, since January 2024. Manchester City are also interested in the midfielder, who has appeared three times for the Brazil national team.