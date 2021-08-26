MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Highlights: All goals and saves as MLS All-Stars win on penalties

In an entertaining match played out in front of a raucous crowd at the Banc of California Stadium, MLS All-Stars managed to get the better of Liga MX All-Stars in a closely contested penalty shootout.

The game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes. Jonathan Rodriguez gave the Liga MX All-Stars the lead in the first half after some brilliant work by Sanchez. Liga MX started carving out the better opportunities in the first half but some brilliant work from goalkeeper Andre Blake kept the MLS All-Stars within touching distance.

Both teams made a lot of changes in the second half and the game took some time to get going once again. MLS All-Stars pushed hard for an equalizer in the second half and their efforts were rewarded when Jesus Murrillo scored from a corner to bring MLS back into the game.

The MLS All-Stars had an excellent opportunity later in the second half as well but a goalline clearance ensured the game ended at 1-1 and went into penalties.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner the hero for MLS All-Stars as they win 3-2 on penalties against Liga MX All-Stars

Matt Turner was the hero for MLS All-Stars in the penalty shootout as he pulled off a couple of great saves to ensure his team triumphed 3-2 in the penalty shootout over the Liga MX All-Stars.

The penalty shootout was nervy, with both teams missing their spotkicks. For Liga MX, Rogelio Funes Mori, Erik Lira and Salvador Reyes Chavez missed their penalties while for the MLS All-Star team, Eduard Atuesta and Nani missed.

However, Ricardo Pepi showed no signs of nerves as he stepped up and slammed home his penalty to give MLS All-Stars a historic win in this first ever clash against the Liga MX All-Stars.

Matt Turner was the Man of the Match for his heroic performance in the penalty shootout.

