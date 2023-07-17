MLS club explain reason behind Lionel Messi jersey ban in their stadium

MLS club St. Louis City SC recently explained their decision to ban Lionel Messi jersyes from sections of the club's CITYPARK stadium. Speaking about the decision, the St. Louis-based team said that the decision was simply club policy.

St. Louis City SC said that after conversations with supporters, they had decided to create a specific area for more vocal fans, where opposition jerseys, including Messi's Inter Miami top, wouldn't be allowed.

However, attendees were allowed to wear the jersey in other sections, including the family-friendly areas.

Messi was recently unveiled as an Inter Miami player by the club, but the ceremony was somewhat affected by heavy storm and rain. The Argentine forward was still in a jubilant mood as he wrote on social media after the ceremony:

"I want to thank everyone for yesterday! The rain made it different than planned but still everything was beautiful. Thank you to everyone who came, thank you very much for all the love and also to the artists who were there and despite the conditions sang spectacularly. See you on Friday again..."

Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 against Liga MX side Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium in the Leagues Cup.

David Beckham spoke about Inter Miami signing Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi became the biggest signing in Inter Miami's history after his move to the club as a free agent. David Beckham, co-owner of the club since 2014, recently came up with an emotional statement after Messi's signing was completed.

Beckham talked about the work that has been done to grow the club over the last 10 years. Speaking about signing Messi, the Manchester United legend said (via Evening Standard):

"10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much."

Beckham added:

“Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch.”

While big names have previously played in the MLS, Lionel Messi tops the list, being one of the greatest footballers of all time. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the Argentina captain performs for Inter Miami.