MLS club open talks with Neymar over surprise transfer that would see him play against Lionel Messi, Suarez and other ex-Barcelona stars: Reports

Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire have opened talks with Brazil superstar Neymar over a transfer, as per Foot Mercato (via SportBible). This will catch many people by surprise as Neymar will get to play against his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and others if the move materializes.

It has also been reported that Chicago want to go big while making signings, and are keen on offering Neymar a two-year contract. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star is one of the most wanted players in the world owing to his stunning skills with the ball at his feet, as well as creative flair.

Currently plying his trade for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, Neymar has been widely renowned for being one of the most talented footballers of his generation. However, he has only played in seven matches across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons owing to a recurring knee ligament and muscle injury.

A move to the United States of America would see Neymar prepare himself to represent Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in which he aims to participate. So far, he has made 128 appearances for the Selecao and scored on a whopping 79 occasions, etching his name in the South American nation's history.

The next World Cup will be hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada in 2026. The report claims that Chicago are still in the early stages of the transfer discussion with Neymar, and that it could still be some time before he lands on American shores. He would be, as mentioned earlier, reunited with several of his friends there.

Lionel Messi's influence could see Neymar jump ship to the MLS

Having seen his former idol and teammate Lionel Messi move to MLS side Inter Miami in the 2023 summer transfer window, Neymar could be convinced to do the same. However, he seems happy enough to ply his trade in the Saudi Pro League at the moment, with him having said that its standard is better than the French Ligue 1.

"I think the level of the Saudi Pro League is increasing and from what I see it’s better than Ligue 1. Today the players in the Saudi Pro League are better," Neymar has said in the past (via SportBible).

The 32-year-old scored 118 goals for Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions. He also netted on 105 occasions for Barcelona as well as 136 times for Brazilian club Santos early on in his career. For Al-Hilal, he has scored just once in his seven appearances although he has bagged three assists.

Neymar could be a great addition to the MLS, which already has a lot of top players plying their trade there. Former Premier League players Xherdan Shaqiri and Christian Benteke as well as Ex-Napoli footballer Lorenzo Insigne, are currently playing in the MLS.

