MLS club release statement as Lionel Messi is set to miss Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami

Major League Soccer (MLS) side Houston Dynamo released a statement after Argentine superstar Lionel Messi was left out of Inter Miami's squad for the clash of two teams.

Messi has started the 2025 campaign right where he left in 2024, with two goals and two assists in three appearances. A couple of goals from him helped Miami win 4-1 over the two legs of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 32 clash with Sporting KC last week (February 20 and 26).

With a 2-2 draw against NYCFC sandwiched between the two legs, the 37-year-old forward has played three games in the last ten days. In a recent interview, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano confirmed that he will give his countryman significantly reduced minutes to manage his fitness and match sharpness.

Surely enough, Messi was left off the squad to face Dynamo. After news broke out, the MLS side issued a statement of apology and promised to give free tickets to a future match to all fans in attendance.

The statement read (via The Guardian):

"The recently shared player status report for the match did not include forward Lionel Messi, but it has been reported he did not make the trip to Houston. Unfortunately, we have no control over who plays for our opponent."

This is not the first instance of an MLS side having to apologize for the Argentine captain's absence. Last year, the Vancouver Whitecaps and Chicago Fire had to ask forgiveness after the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's no-show in Inter Miami's games against them.

"We have to put everything into context" - Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano's comments on Lionel Messi before Houston Dynamo game

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano had claimed that he would rest his best players, including Lionel Messi, when he finds 'the right time'.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (February 28) ahead of his side's clash with Houston Dynamo, the 40-year-old said (via ESPN):

"Look, there are not two equal situations. And we have to put everything in context. We played in a knockout round. We started the season in Kansas, where the Champions League is an important competition for us, When we talk about being able to rotate or dose the players, we must see the context."

"The context is that we had to play three games in six days. We didn't have the rest that we had to have before... It is what it is, we adapt to the circumstances. We asked to modify it and we couldn't. Beyond that, obviously we have to try to take care of the players. When we find the right time to rest, we will rest. We will move forward," Mascherano added.

An Inter Miami side sans Messi will take on Houston Dynamo on Sunday, March 2. The 37-year-old maestro will likely be back in action in the first leg of the Herons' CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 clash against Jamaican side Cavalier.

