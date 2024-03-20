MLS club in talks to sign ex-Chelsea star Olivier Giroud in the summer - Reports

MLS outfit Los Angeles FC have begun negotiations with former Chelsea star Olivier Giroud over a move to the USA at the end of the season. The French forward is set to see his contract with Italian giants AC Milan expire once the 2023-24 season ends.

Giroud has enjoyed a hugely successful career in Europe despite being a late bloomer, with the striker having won trophies everywhere he has gone. The all-time top goalscorer for France has a CV to be envious of for most footballers.

Olivier Giroud has been in Italy since leaving Chelsea in the summer of 2021 after helping the English side win the UEFA Champions League. The veteran striker won the Serie A crown with AC Milan and is now in the final months of his contract with the Rossoneri.

MLS side LAFC have been ambitious in their dealings since their founding in 2014, with former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela having captained them to multiple titles. The likes of Gareth Bale, Giorgio Chiellini and Cristian Tello have also turned out for the side, who signed Hugo Lloris from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Negotiations with Giroud's representatives have begun, though they're still in the early stages. According to The Athletic, they've secured MLS discovery rights for him. This means that they will be prioritized if the striker decides to move to the MLS.

Olivier Giroud has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 26 league appearances for AC Milan this season, taking his overall goal tally to 26. The ex-Arsenal player is keeping his choices open for the summer. He can either stay with AC Milan or consider moving to the Middle East or the MLS.

Olivier Giroud named in France squad for March internationals

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud has made the France squad for this month's friendly matches against Germany and Chile. The 37-year-old is the oldest player on the roster named by Didier Deschamps in the final window before the summer's Euros.

Giroud has been in fine form in the Serie A this season, showing that age is, in fact, just a number to him. He has found the net a dozen times in only 1,851 minutes of league action for his club.

The Frenchman remains his country's record goalscorer with 56 goals in 129 appearances and would play an important role in the build-up to the Euros.