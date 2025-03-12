MLS executives raise concern over life of league post Lionel Messi’s retirement 

Major League Soccer (MLS) executives have raised concerns about the league's future after Lionel Messi's inevitable retirement. At 37, the Argentine superstar is in the twilight of his career and is growing closer to hanging up his boots.

Lionel Messi joined MLS side Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer. Since his arrival, Messi has given the league a major commercial boost and improved the sporting perspective. He led the Herons to their first titles in history - the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield. Messi was also named the MLS Most Valuable Player (MVP) last year.

Despite Lionel Messi's astronomical impact, MLS executives appear to be concerned about the league's future after the Argentine superstar's retirement. In an anonymous survey with The Athletic, the executives voiced their opinion on La Pulga's impact on the MLS.

Executive 1: I think going after the world’s best player and bringing them here shows that it’s pretty damn important and a pretty big statement.

Executive 2: I think that clearly Messi’s been a monster. And the real question now is what is this going to lead to after he goes?

There's no doubt that the MLS might see a dip in popularity after Messi's departure. However, the Argentine legend has attracted various big names to the league, including Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Moreover, the league also boasts of new talents such as Philadelphia Union's Cavan Sullivan. It remains to be seen how the MLS shapes up after Messi's departure, with the United States increasingly growing its involvement in football (i.e. soccer).

Lionel Messi did not feature in Inter Miami's last three games

Messi - Source: Getty

Lionel Messi has sparked concerns after missing three consecutive games for Inter Miami across competitions, including two MLS fixtures. While the Herons managed to win all three games without Messi, it has reportedly led to discontentment among fans.

The Argentine superstar was excluded from the squad for Inter Miami's CONCACAF Round-of-16 clash first leg against Cavalier SC (March 6). The Herons won 2-0 in the game and await the second leg.

Further, he also did not feature in the squad for the MLS clash against Houston Dynamo FC which ended in a 4-1 win for the Herons. The opponents were forced to distribute free tickets for future games to disappointed fans after Messi missed the game.

Lionel Messi was reinstated into the squad for the MLS fixture against Charlotte FC (March 9), although he remained on the bench. The club has explained Messi's prolonged absence as a tactic to avoid muscle overload for the legendary forward. They do not want to risk hampering Messi's fitness.

Inter Miami will return to the pitch against Cavalier SC for the CONCACAF Round-of-16 second leg. However, Messi's availability for the game remains uncertain.

