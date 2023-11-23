MLS fans see tickets prices skyrocket because of Lionel Messi - Reports

As per the Times of India, with inputs from the New York Times, MLS fans have seen ticket prices rise exponentially because of Lionel Messi.

MLS club New York Red Bull recently announced a merchandise deal, offering fans tickets for their first two home games, a mug, and more lucrative items. However, if NY Red Bulls play their first home game against Inter Miami, fans will receive tickets to the second home game only as part of the deal.

Messi's arrival is reportedly massive for US Soccer in terms of generating revenue. Clubs are strategizing accordingly to make the most profit out of it.

Another MLS club, Colombus Crew, charge $40 for their home games. However, for their home game against Inter Miami, the minimum ticket prices are as much as $382.

Inter Miami, themselves, have raised season ticket prices from 46% to 82%. This makes the Herons' season tickets one of the costliest ones in world football. Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami earlier this year and made his debut for the club on July 21 against Cruz Azul.

Inter Miami sporting director says Lionel Messi's presence has made it easier for the club to recruit better players

Lionel Messi's impact on world football can't be overstated. Inter Miami are also bearing the fruits of managing to add one of the greatest footballers of all time to their roster.

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba joined alongside Messi. As per ESPN, the Herons have reportedly struck a deal with former Barcelona ace Luis Suarez, who is currently at Brazilian club Gremio.

Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson explained how Messi's presence has helped the club become a more attractive destination. He said (quotes transcribed from a video by AS USA):

"The players that we have on our roster make it a lot easier to go and recruit outside the league and inside the league. Who wouldn't wanna play with the greatest player of all time. So that helps us."

Henderson, however, sounded cautious about the recruitment policy. He said despite the spike in interest to join Inter Miami, it's crucial to evaluate that they want to join for the right reasons.