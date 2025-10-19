"MLS isn't his level", "Europe needs him back" - Fans make claim as Lionel Messi shines in Inter Miami's 5-2 win against Nashville

Fans online have lauded Lionel Messi after he helped Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 5-2 on Saturday, October 18. The Argentine scored a hat-trick and also provided an assist in their MLS regular-season finale.
Nashville SC hosted Inter Miami at Geodis Park on Saturday. Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 34th minute before the hosts equalized through Sam Surridge in the 43rd minute. Jacob Shaffelburg gave Nashville the lead in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time.
Messi restored parity in the 63rd minute via a penalty before Baltasar Rodriguez added another four minutes later. The former Barcelona forward completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute, while Telasco Segovia completed the scoring in stoppage time.
Fans online were delighted with Lionel Messi's performance against Nashville and shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote:
"Mogged everyone despite playing fewer games and scoring just one penalty all season MLS isn’t his level Europe needs Messi back"
Here are some other reactions:
Messi won the Golden Boot in the MLS as well with 29 goals in 28 games, five more than Denis Bouanga and Sam Surridge. He also has 16 assists, one fewer than Anders Dreyer.
Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano on Lionel Messi after win over Nashville
After the game, Javier Mascherano heaped praise on Lionel Messi's performance. He also said that the Argentine deserved the MLS MVP award after his exceptional contribution throughout the season.
The Inter Miami head coach said (h/t Miami Herald):
“What can I say about Leo? The truth is, well, today he was exceptional, as he usually is. Clearly, I think if anyone had any doubts about what his regular season was like, the reality is he’s cleared any doubts. They’ll surely give him the MVP award for everything he’s shown."
Mascherano also shared his thoughts on Inter Miami's performance on the night and said:
“The first half we struggled a lot, we lacked intensity, we defended poorly and when we had the ball we didn’t have many ideas. We went into halftime losing 2-1, but it could have been by more goals. That is the truth. They had many clear chances. The second half was completely different. Our team played in Nashville’s half of the field, took more risks, had more patience and we not only were able to even out the game, but we wound up playing at a very high level.”
Lionel Messi & Co. will next face Nashville SC in the playoffs in a three-game series. The first game will be played at Chase Stadium next Friday, October 24.