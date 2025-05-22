MLS make decision regarding potential punishment for Lionel Messi after his comments following Inter Miami's loss: Reports

According to journalist Favian Renkel, Lionel Messi will not be punished by the MLS for his comments on the refereeing during Inter Miami's 3-0 loss to Orlando City last Sunday (April 18).

The Argentine skipper criticized the referee for a decision in the build-up to Orlando's first goal and questioned the competence of referees in the league. While speaking to Apple TV in the aftermath of the 3-0 loss, Messi said, as quoted by World Soccer Talk:

“There was a strange play where one of their players gave the [Orlando] goalkeeper a pass and the referee said he didn’t know the rule and didn’t see it that way. From there came their long pass and the goal. Sometimes there are errors in critical moments… I think MLS has to look at some of the officiating.”

There were speculations that Messi could face disciplinary action from the MLS for his comments. The Inter Miami skipper was also involved in a confrontation with officials during the Herons' 3-3 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes days before the Orlando fixture, which saw him receive a yellow card.

However, as per Renkel, the MLS has decided not to fine Messi for either of the incidents. He wrote on X:

“The MLS Disciplinary Committee decisions for the week have been released, Lionel Messi was not fined by the league for his post-match comments criticizing the officiating against Orlando City. He was also not punished for his actions after the midweek game against the San Jose Earthquakes."

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have endured a difficult start to the 2025 MLS campaign. The Herons have recorded six wins from 13 league matches and just one from their last seven outings across competitions. They have also been eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup, losing 5-1 on aggregate to Vancouver Whitecaps in the semifinal.

Questions have started to be raised about Javier Mascherano's ability to lead the team amid their struggles. The Florida-based outfit sits sixth in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

Lionel Messi's comments about Inter Miami's poor form

Lionel Messi spoke about Inter Miami's poor form after the side's 3-0 loss to Orlando City in the Florida derby last Sunday. He urged his teammates to be united as they look to overcome the difficult period.

He said:

“It’s a difficult time, but we’re going to come through this. Now we’ll really see if we’re a team. These are difficult times. When everything is going well it’s very easy, but when difficult times come — like now — we have to be more united than ever, be a real team, and get through it.”

"We’re coming off a period of bad results. But we have to keep working and think about what’s next. With three or four games left in May, we (have to) finish the best possible way to be able to face the Club World Cup," he added.

Messi has also endured a difficult campaign as he has struggled with fitness issues. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has five goals and two assists in 10 MLS games so far.

