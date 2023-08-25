"MLS is a side quest for him", "Incoming Grammy award for the GOAT" - Fans react hilariously as Lionel Messi features in Maluma's new song

Inter Miami and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has featured in the music video of Colombian rapper Maluma's latest song, drawing hilarious reactions from fans on social media.

Juan Luis Londono Arias, popularly known as Maluma, released his latest song 'Trofeo' on Thursday (August 24). Lionel Messi makes a 20-second appearance in the four-minute-long music video. The superstar, donning Inter Miami's away jersey, can be seen handing a trophy to the rapper at an empty DRV PNK Stadium.

Maluma, who boasts over 63 million followers on Instagram, posted Messi's portion from the video on the social media platform while announcing the song's release. The pop star added that the song is a tribute to the Argentinian icon, who he believes is the greatest player of all time. He wrote:

"Trofeo ft. Yandel available on YouTube and all digital platforms. A tribute to the greatest Leo Messi!"

Fans are intrigued to see Messi feature in a music video of a popular artist like Maluma. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's appearance in the song drew hilarious reactions from supporters on social media, with one aiming a dig at Major League Soccer:

"MLS is a side quest for him, not a serious place to play football."

Another hilariously tipped the Inter Miami superstar to win a Grammy Award:

"Incoming Grammy Award for the GOAT..."

Here are some more reactions on Twitter:

Although Maluma said that the Spanish song is a tribute to Messi, none of the lyrics have a direct reference to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Watch the full-length video of 'Trofeo' here:

Lionel Messi met Maluma earlier this month

Maluma sent his fans into a frenzy after posting pictures alongside Lionel Messi on his Instagram account earlier this month. He shared a set of five images, in which the Argentinian can be seen embracing the pop star and giving him a signed Inter Miami jersey. The post has garnered over 3.25 million likes.

It is evident that the meeting took place when Maluma arrived at the DRV PNK Stadium to shoot the sequence with Lionel Messi. The singer can be seen wearing the same pants he wore in the music video. The superstar, meanwhile, wore Inter Miami's away kit, black shorts and white sneakers, as he did in the video.

Lionel Messi, 36, arrived at Inter Miami on a free transfer last month. The left-footed maestro has since taken United States football by storm, leading the Herons to Leagues Cup glory. He bagged 10 goals and an assist in seven games in the tournament.