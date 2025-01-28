MLS side tried to lure Neymar before Brazilian terminated Al Hilal contract - Reports

According to a report by Nizaar Kinsella, MLS side Chicago Fire tried to sign Neymar before his contract with Al-Hilal was terminated. The Brazilian superstar looks set for an emotional return to his boyhood club, Santos, in his native Brazil.

The Brazilian icon is one of the most talented players of this generation. He moved to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2023 for a reported €90 million fee. However, Neymar did not enjoy his time in Saudi Arabia and was blighted by injury during his two years in the Middle East.

Neymar missed 70 games for the side due to injury and only managed three assists and one goal in 428 minutes across seven games for Al-Hilal.

Brazil's record goalscorer is currently without a club but is unlikely to move to the MLS this January.

Let's take a look at a glimpse at Neymar's career so far

Neymar is one of the most recognizable and successful footballers of the modern era. Born on February 5, 1992, the talented forward began his professional career with Santos in his native Brazil in 2009.

The Brazilian lit up the pitch for his boyhood club, making 225 appearances and scoring 136 goals and 64 assists. He helped them to the Brazilian Cup, the Copa Libertadores, and Copa Sudamericana.

Neymar earned a blockbuster move to Barcelona in the summer of 2013 for a reported €88 million fee. He represented Blaugrana 186 times in his four years at the club, forming an irresistible partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. He scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists, helping the Catalan giants to three Copa del Rey's, two LaLigas, and one UEFA Champions League.

The Brazilian then moved to PSG for a world record €222 million fee in 2017. In Paris, the Brazilian superstar continued to dazzle, scoring 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games to help the side to five Ligue 1 titles, four French Super Cups, three French Cups, and two League Cups.

He left the Paris-based side in the summer of 2023 for a reported €90 million fee to join Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League but managed just seven appearances that bore one goal and three assists. The club terminated its contract in January 2025 after an injury-blighted spell.

Neymar is also the record goalscorer for Brazil with 79 goals and 59 assists, outscoring football luminaries like the late great Pele and Ronaldo Nazario.

