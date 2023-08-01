MLS superstar follows Cristiano Ronaldo as he secures Saudi Pro League transfer 

MLS superstar Lucas Zelarayan has followed in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps as he has completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Fateh from Colombus Crew. The 31-year-old had a stellar campaign in the MLS this term, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 21 matches across competitions for Colombus Crew during the 2022–23 season.

While Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami is set to uplift the standard of the MLS, Zelarayan has decided to ply his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Fateh in the near future. Zelarayan is also among the candidates to win the MLS MVP for the 2022–23 campaign.

Several superstar names like Kalidou Koulibaly, Marcelo Brozovic, Eduardo Mendy, N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, and more have recently joined the MLS. Sadio Mane is also on the verge of making his move to Al-Nassr.

Zelarayan, one of the MLS' leading stars in recent times, proved that Cristiano Ronaldo was right in his comment with his move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Portugal captain recently said (via Mirror):

“The Saudi league is better than the MLS.”

Manchester United transfer target once named Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol

Manchester United are on the verge of completing a blockbuster €70 million move for 20-year-old Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund. Hojlund once said that United legend Cristiano Ronaldo was his idol.

Throughout his glittering professional career, Ronaldo has inspired many young and talented footballers.

Hojlund, who is set to complete a move to Old Trafford from Serie A side Atalanta, once said on the matter (via the CR7 Timeline):

"My idol is Ronaldo. My father introduced me to him in United and I followed him to Real Madrid. I just like his mentality and love that he's so eager to score goals. He's so passionate about wanting to be the best."

Hojlund will join the Red Devils as one of the most talented prospects in European football. Whether he can create a Ronaldo-esque impact at the Old Trafford club remains to be seen.