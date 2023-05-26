Mo Salah explains what Liverpool have to do in order to get back in to the UCL in 2024

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has opened up on what the club needs to do to return to the UEFA Champions League for the 2024 season.

The Reds missed out on qualifying for the competition for the first time under Jurgen Klopp since he joined in 2015. A win for Manchester United over Chelsea on May 25 meant the Merseysiders mathematically can't finish in the Premier League top four this season.

Salah emphasized the need to focus on the team's own games and not to worry about other results. Speaking to Football Daily, he said:

“It’s hard for everybody, not just Liverpool. I think the teams now are tougher than before. But because they play football, they have good manager and good players. We just need to focus on our game. We don’t have to think about other teams. We just need to focus on our games, and win games in any way.”

Liverpool endured a tough start to the season, finding themselves in sixth place before the FIFA World Cup break in November-December. Klopp's side continued to fall further down the table but picked up some strong form towards the end of the season.

However, it turned out to be a case of too little, too late as the Reds are set to narrowly miss out on the top four. Salah also issued an apology to fans for their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

On his social media handles, he wrote:

"I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down."

The Reds will face Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium in their last Premier League game of the season on May 28.

Liverpool inch closer to signing Premier League star: Reports

Alexis Mac Allister is close to a move to the Reds.

Liverpool are close to reaching an agreement for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Argentinian has bid farewell to the Seagulls and is expected to move to Merseyside for next season.

Mac Allister has been a key part of Brighton's extremely successful season. He has bagged 12 goals and three assists in 39 games across competitions this season. The 24-year-old also played a vital role in Argentina's World Cup triumph, contributing one goal and one assist in six games.

The Reds are expected to pay around £70 million for Mac Allister, who could join them in June.

