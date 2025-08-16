Mo Salah left in tears as Liverpool fans pay tribute to Diogo Jota after their win against Bournemouth

By Abel Yisa
Published Aug 16, 2025 00:22 GMT
Mohamed Salah was moved to tears as Liverpool supporters paid tribute to the late Diogo Jota following the Reds' return to the Premier League on Friday (August 15). Arne Slot's men commenced their 2025-26 league campaign with a dramatic 4-2 win over Bournemouth in Anfield.

Hugo Ekitike broke the deadlock in the 37th minute of the encounter after being set up by Alexis Mac Allister. The striker's goal was his first in the league and Liverpool's opening goal of their new Premier League term.

Four minutes into the second half, Cody Gakpo made the scoreline 2-0 in favor of Slot's men. However, Antoine Semenyo scored in the 64th and 76th minutes to level the scores for Bournemouth.

Federico Chiesa directed his effort into the back of the net to give the Reds the lead two minutes before regulation. Six minutes later (90+4’), Salah sealed Liverpool's victory by placing his strike beyond the reach of Djordje Petrovic.

After the season opener, the Reds fans in the stands stood up and chanted Jota's name. This gesture made Salah emotional as he clapped in solidarity with the spectators. The right-winger was in tears as he walked off the pitch.

Jota (28) and his brother Andre Silva (25) died in a car crash on July 3, 2025. Their vehicle reportedly veered off the road in the northern region of Spain, leading to their tragic demise, which stunned the footballing community.

"That was a great moment for me… but my thoughts go to Diogo" - Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa on his goal vs Bournemouth

LFC v Bournemouth - Premier League - Source: Getty
Federico Chiesa said his goal against Bournemouth was a great moment for him. He added that his thoughts went straight to Jota's family and Andre, who died in the car accident with the former Liverpool forward last month.

During an interview after the Reds' 4-2 victory over Bournemouth on Friday, Chiesa said (via Fabrizio Romano's X handle):

"That was a great moment for me… but my thoughts go to Diogo. It was very emotional, very emotional for me. I have to say that after the goal, my thoughts went to his family, his brother Andre. That's the only thing I could say."

Jota scored 65 goals and provided 26 assists in 182 games as a Liverpool forward. Meanwhile, the Reds, who won the 2024-25 Premier League, will look to register their second win of the new season when they take on Newcastle United on Monday (August 25).

