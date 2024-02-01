Mo Salah provides positive fitness update on social media ahead of Liverpool's PL fixture against Arsenal

Liverpool's title challenge this season received a massive blow when Mohamed Salah was stretchered off in his AFCON outing for Egypt against Ghana on January 19. However, the 31-year-old forward recently shared a video of himself training, hinting at an earlier return to fitness than the initial projections.

Just five points separate the Reds from second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand in the Premier League table. Hence, they have a lot to do in order to secure the league title. Consequently, Salah's hamstring injury initially seemed to have put a huge roadblock on his sid'es title-winning ambitions.

The Egyptian legend was forced off during his nation's group stage bout against Ghana, ending his run in the AFCON. While it was primarily expected that Salah would be sidelined for a long time, the former Chelsea forward has come up with a positive update regarding his injury.

The winger took to Instagram to share the progress of his recovery, where he could be seen running across the field without much discomfort.

Mohamed Salah training at Liverpool's AXA Training Ground

While Liverpool fans desperately await the arrival of their talisman, manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he does not want to rush the winger's return. Addressing a press conference, prior to his side's 4-1 win over Chelsea on January 31, he said (via ECHO):

"There was no pressure on him other than wanting to get fit as quickly as possible anyway. We don't rush. If you could rush the healing process, Thiago wouldn't be out for 10 months. Mo is not ready. Out for this game, out for the next. It could have been worse but he is not available at the moment."

Liverpool will now face Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirates on February 4, a clash that Mohamed Salah is certain to be ruled out for.

Liverpool are competing for four trophies in Jurgen Klopp's last season at Anfield

Despite going through a mini-rebuild and facing a series of injuries this season, the Reds are yet to lose out on any competition they enlisted in this term. At the time of writing, Liverpool are well and alive in all four competitions. They are the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, and the UEFA Europa League.

The Merseyside giants will miss the chance to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy in Jurgen Klopp's ultimate season. However, winning four trophies is sure to compensate for this loss. The Reds are at the summit of the Premier League, having amassed an impressive 51 points in 22 games.

Klopp's men are also just one game away from extending their lead as the most successful club in the EFL Cup. They will face Chelsea in the final at Wembley on February 25.

Having finished at the top of their group in the Europa League, Liverpool have already qualified for the Round of 16 stage. In the FA Cup, meanwhile, the Reds have successfully advanced to the fifth round following their emphatic 5-2 victory over Norwich City.