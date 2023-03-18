Mo Salah's agent slams report claiming the Liverpool superstar is seeking exit from the Anfield club

In a fierce rebuttal, Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa has denounced recent reports claiming that the Egyptian superstar is considering leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

Taking to Twitter to defend his client, Abbas Issa unequivocally dismissed the rumors and put an end to the swirling speculations once and for all with this tweet:

Ramy Abbas Issa @RamyCol Santi Aouna @Santi_J_FM Excl : Mohamed Salah



L'attaquant Égyptien est ouvert à un départ de Liverpool cet été.



En cas de départ, Salah privilégie l'Espagne.



footmercato.net/a7406688091642… Excl : Mohamed SalahL'attaquant Égyptien est ouvert à un départ de Liverpool cet été.En cas de départ, Salah privilégie l'Espagne. 🚨Excl : Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬💫▫️L'attaquant Égyptien est ouvert à un départ de Liverpool cet été.▫️En cas de départ, Salah privilégie l'Espagne.footmercato.net/a7406688091642… Where did you get this from if not even Mohamed and I discussed this? Please tell us. twitter.com/santi_j_fm/sta… Where did you get this from if not even Mohamed and I discussed this? Please tell us. twitter.com/santi_j_fm/sta…

According to sensational reports, Mohamed Salah has his sights set on a move to Spain should he choose to leave the former Premier League champions. However, these claims have been vehemently disputed by the Egyptian's agent, who has fiercely defended Salah's loyalty to Liverpool and his dedication to their cause.

For ardent Liverpool fans who have grown to love the Egyptian icon, this will provide momentous relief. While it is true that the talismanic forward has had a somewhat subdued season so far, he still reigns as one of the Reds' most formidable and lethal players. Mohamed Salah remains the main source of goals for the Reds, and his contributions cannot be understated.

In light of these revelations, Liverpool fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief and bask in the glory of their beloved Salah's unwavering commitment to the Merseyside club. For the rest of the footballing world, the message is clear: Salah's reign at Anfield is far from over.

Liverpool target could move to Chelsea as talks with Blues begin

Southampton v Grimsby Town: Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Liverpool have suffered a massive transfer setback as reports reveal that Chelsea have initiated discussions with their prime midfield target, Romeo Lavia.

Last summer, Southampton acquired the services of the Belgian youngster from Manchester City as part of their initiative to bolster their squad with young talent. While this recruitment strategy has had mixed outcomes, with the club languishing at the bottom of the Premier League, Lavia has stood out as one of their few triumphs.

Although he endured injury issues earlier in the campaign, the 19-year-old has cemented himself as the lynchpin of the Saints' midfield. According to The Athletic (via SPORTbible), Chelsea submitted a £50 million bid for Lavia on deadline day in January, but Southampton rejected the offer.

However, if they face relegation, they may have no choice but to cash in on the talented youngster. The Blues are intensely pressing to secure Lavia's signature following their record-breaking acquisition of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

