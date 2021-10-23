"Mo Salah’s left foot is better, but Cristiano Ronaldo is better in the air" – Klopp and Solskjaer compare Liverpool and Manchester United superstars

Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have spoken about Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Manchester United and Liverpool's Premier League clash on Sunday. The two stars are expected to have a significant impact on the game, with both being integral to their respective side's success this season.

Liverpool and Manchester United have enjoyed solid starts to their 2021-22 Premier League campaign. The Merseyside giants are currently second in the table, one point off leaders Chelsea, while the Red Devils occupy sixth place.

When asked about the similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah in the pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said:

"Why should we compare? Both are world-class. I would say Mo's left foot is better, Cristiano may be better in the air and with his right foot. Speed-wise, both are quick and desperate to score goals but I'm not too interested in comparing, sorry."

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah have starred for their teams this season. Ronaldo has scored six goals in nine appearances for Manchester United across all competitions. Meanwhile, Salah has recorded 12 goals and four assists in 11 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.

"Players like this don't come around very often" - Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

When Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked who he thought was the better player between Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah, he replied:

"I’ll always back Cristiano in any competition. He’s unique and his goal scoring record is fantastic. That being said, Salah is on fire at the moment and when you see some of the goals he has scored lately, we know we have to be at our best to defend against him. Players like this don’t come around very often and we’ve got to enjoy them when we watch them from afar, but not on Sunday, that’s too close for me."

The Norwegian tactician added:

"We’ve got to do a good job, not just against him. I’m a big admirer of the front line they’ve had for many years now with Mane and Firmino and maybe Jota will play, who knows. They are players you have to focus on and have to be nailed on for 95 mins to keep a clean sheet."

