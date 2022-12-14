"Modern day Maradona goal" - Fans wowed by Argentina attacker's iconic strike in 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal against Croatia

Argentina are leading Croatia 2-0 at half-time in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and fans are wowed by Julian Alvarez's goal today (December 13).

Lionel Messi broke the deadlock for La Albiceleste from the penalty spot after Alvarez was fouled inside the area by Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Alvarez then doubled Argentina's advantage with a superb individual goal, running half the length of the pitch before tapping home from close range.

With the Copa America champions leading 2-0 at the break, their place in the final is closer than ever. This is unless the Vatreni manage to score thrice in the second half while keeping their opponents quiet as well.

Argentinian fans are in dreamland right now and cannot stop raving about Alvarez's superb goal. They took to Twitter to heap praise on the Manchester City hitman.

Released by Messi on the halfway line, the striker darted forward, leaving a trail of defenders in his wake. He then benefitted from a deflection off Borna Sosa before firing into the net.

It was his third goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, the most by an Argentine player aged 22 or under since Gonzalo Higuain in 2010. It was also his second in the knockout stages.

One fan called Alvarez the 'modern day Maradona', while another one was amazed by how he 'bulldozed his way through the Croatian defense'.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the striker's goal:

Belinder @_bubblxs no dribbling just running and fight until the balls in the net Modern day marradona goal from his own halfno dribbling just running and fight until the balls in the net Modern day marradona goal from his own half 😭 no dribbling just running and fight until the balls in the net

Olivia Buzaglo @OliviaBuzaglo Alvarez has just bulldozed through that Croatia defence 🤣🤣🤣 Incredible goal. #ARG Alvarez has just bulldozed through that Croatia defence 🤣🤣🤣 Incredible goal. #ARG

City Xtra @City_Xtra JULIAN ALVAREZ. WHAT A FOOTBALLER. 🕷️ JULIAN ALVAREZ. WHAT A FOOTBALLER. 🕷️🇦🇷

John Muller @johnspacemuller Julian Alvarez is me holding down sprint in FIFA with no idea what the other buttons do Julian Alvarez is me holding down sprint in FIFA with no idea what the other buttons do

A🤾🏽‍♂️ @Akzyy Julian Alvarez what a fucking player, City actually got an absolute steal, serious serious bagsman Julian Alvarez what a fucking player, City actually got an absolute steal, serious serious bagsman

Argentina are 45 minutes away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

It's hard to argue that Argentina were the better side in the first half of the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final against Croatia. As things stand, they are just 45 minutes away from reaching Sunday's showpiece clash.

Messi and Alvarez's goal have the Copa America champions comfortably up by 2-0, leaving Croatia with a mountain to climb after the break.

The Vatreni are known to fight right until the end. they have fought back from a deficit in their last two knockout games, but this just seems too much.

Barring another defensive collapse from Argentina, they are headed for a second World Cup final in three editions. This time, Messi will be hoping for better fortune than their 2014 loss against Germany.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : What will be the fixture for FIFA WC 2022 Final? Argentina vs France France vs Croatia Argentina vs Morocco Morocco vs Croatia 1077 votes