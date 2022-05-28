Mohamed Salah comments on his immediate future with Liverpool

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has provided an update into his immediate future with the Merseyside club. The Egyptian has just over a year remaining in his current contract.

Salah has scored 156 goals for the Reds in 253 appearances, winning the Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and EFL Cup. He has won the 'Premier League Player of the Year' award once, and the league's 'Golden Boot' thrice.

The 29-year-old is the club's top goalscorer this season with 31 goals in 50 appearances across competitions. He has helped them win the FA Cup and EFL Cup and reach the UEFA Champions League final, where the Reds will play Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday, May 28.

Despite his incredible success with the club, there has been speculation about his future at Anfield, as he's yet to agree a contract extension. Salah told Rio Ferdinand during an interview with BT Sport:

"Yeah, I have a contract until next season, so I'm going to stay until next season as well? I think so."

When asked if he has signed a new deal with the Reds, Salah responded by saying:

"No, no, not yet. Nothing at all."

The 29-year-old did, did reveal that he is in negotiations with the club over a new deal but is currently focused on helping the Reds win the Champions League.

Can Mohamed Salah inspire Liverpool to Champions League success against Real Madrid?

Liverpool Training and Press Conference

Liverpool struggled in the absence of Mohamed Salah during their 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2017-18 Champions League final. The Egyptian was forced off due to a shoulder injury following a dangerous tackle from Sergio Ramos.

The 29-year-old has the chance to exact revenge, but he will need to put his disappointing recent run behind him. He scored just three goals in his last nine Premier League appearances, producing some sub-par performances.

The Reds have had to rely on Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane during Salah's lean patch. However, they will hope their taslimanic Egyptian forward can produce the goods in Paris on May 28 as they eye their seventh success in the Champions League.

