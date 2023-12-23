Mohamed Salah decides when he will leave Liverpool to join Egypt for AFCON - Reports 

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will be with the squad until January 7, 2024, before he joins Egypt's national team for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, according to reports.

The Egyptian is set to participate in the Ivory Coast showpiece with the Pharaohs as head coach Rui Vitoria named his provisional squad.

This will see him miss a handful of games for Liverpool, whose fixture schedule gets murkier next month onwards.

According to The Mail's Lewis Steele, Salah will join Egypt's squad after Liverpool play their home game against Newcastle United on New Year's Day. After that, the forward could miss up to eight matches, including both their games against Arsenal in the FA Cup in January, and in the league on February 4.

Liverpool will certainly have their task cut out without their star man, as Salah has been having another productive campaign. In 24 games, he's scored 15 times and assisted eight more, including 11 goals and seven assists in the Premier League.

The forward also boasts a terrific record against Arsenal, whom he's tormented several times in the past, with nine goals and four assists in 15 games. He will also miss games against Chelsea, Burnley, Brentford and Bournemouth.

Wataru Endo is another player who is set to miss a few matches due to international commitments as he joins Japan's national team for the Asia Cup. Liverpool play Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League tonight.

Liverpool versus Arsenal promises to be a cracker

Liverpool and Arsenal lock horns at Anfield tonight in what promises to be a cracker of a match.

The Gunners are currently at the top of the table with 39 points from 17 games. The Reds have accrued just a point fewer from as many games, but sit in third as Aston Villa have 39 from 18.

After seeing their title charge melt towards the end of their last campaign, Mikel Arteta's side have launched another assault at the top-flight title. However, those aspirations will be tested again tonight against a side who've beaten them eight times in their last 14 encounters.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here