Mohamed Salah deletes references to Liverpool from his X account after getting dropped from XI for UCL clash against Frankfurt

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has deleted references to the Reds on his X account after he was dropped from the starting XI to face Eintracht Frankfurt. Arne Slot and Co. secured an impressive 5-1 win over Frankfurt in their UEFA Champions League group stage fixture on Wednesday, October 22.

While he has recorded three goals and three assists in 12 appearances across all competitions this season, Salah has struggled for form in recent weeks. The 33-year-old is without a goal contribution in his last five fixtures and has looked ineffective at times.

After witnessing his side lose four games in a row across all competitions, Liverpool boss Arne Slot made the bold decision to drop Salah against Frankfurt. The Egyptian King was substituted on in the 74th minute but was unable to extend the Reds' lead.

Following the game, Mohamed Salah appears to have removed references to Liverpool from his X account in response. His profile photo was initially reportedly of him in a home kit, lifting the Premier League trophy. Additionally, his header was also a picture of the Reds' title celebrations (via METRO).

However, Salah has now removed his header entirely, while his profile picture is now a picture of himself, along with his two children, at the beach:

Mohamed Salah's X profile page (10/23/2025)

"He probably doesn’t get the praise other players get" - Jamie Carragher hails Liverpool star following Frankfurt win

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hailed Cody Gakpo's impact this season after the latter scored and assisted during their 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. He also reckons Gakpo doesn't get the praise he deserves and is flying under the radar.

Despite the Reds' struggles in recent weeks, Gakpo has been consistent down the left wing, scoring four goals and registering three assists in 12 appearances across competitions. In addition, the Dutchman's work rate has been phenomenal, and he has been a creative outlet for his side.

Carragher told CBS Sports (via Rousing the Kop):

“I should just mention Gakpo because he probably doesn’t get the praise other players get. He’s not a superstar but he consistently scores goals for Liverpool and he has done since he came to the club.”

The Merseysiders are currently 10th in the Champions League standings with six points from three games, three points behind leaders PSG. They next face Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, October 26.

