"Mohamed Salah has done nothing with the national team" - Former Egypt manager makes bold claim about Liverpool superstar's contribution to his country 

Former Egypt manager Hassan Shehata has made a bold claim that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah hasn't achieved much with his national team so far.

The Liverpool ace is the most notable footballer from the country, having achieved every possible title with the Anfield outfit over the past five years.

His goalscoring brilliance puts him firmly in the league of the best players in the world, but Salah's record with Egypt hasn't convinced Shehata.

The 75-year-old, who led the side to three consecutive African Cup of Nations titles and stepped down months before Salah's debut, feels the forward should've done more.

Speaking to Egypt Independent, he said (via Goal):

"Technically, and I’m sorry to say this, but Mohamed Salah [has done] nothing with the national team. He should have done much better than that. He must provide more when he plays for his country."

He added:

“He should have said this to the officials here, although he is not the one who chooses the players, but he should have said that the players here are not like the players in England. Therefore, the coaches have to find a way to open the space for Salah. We must find players to help him appear properly in the pitch."

Salah has struck 47 goals for the Pharaohs from 87 games and sits only behind the legendary Hossam Hassan (68) on their all-time goalscoring list.

However, he endured a double-whammy this year as Egypt lost in the AFCON finals before missing the flight to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup in the playoffs - both against Senegal.

#UCL|#LFC|#LiverpoolRealMadrid Mohamed Salah has missed out 3 key moments this year for both club & country;Lost 2022 #UCL FinalLost AFCON FinalLost FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 PlayoffTime to Regroup & Bounce-back

But it's also worth noting that the former Chelsea striker played a big role in helping Egypt qualify for the 2018 World Cup with five goals in the qualifiers, ensuring their first participation in the tournament since 1990.

It's possibly only a matter of time before Salah jumps to Egypt's top spot for goals scored, but winning titles will also be on his agenda. He will have another chance at next year's AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Liverpool ace is a goalscoring phenom for club and country

Since joining Liverpool, Salah has unlocked his best and firmly established himself as a model of consistency.

Regardless of the side's collective form, the Egyptian ace hasn't disappointed, and in 254 appearances, has bagged 156 goals for the club.

FIFA Museum @FIFAMuseum



The winger is currently second on Egypt's all-time scoring list with 47 goals, hoping to get many more in his thriving, international career

