Mohamed Salah explains why Liverpool ‘deserved’ to win Champions League final against Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah has said that Liverpool "deserved" to win their Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris last month.

The Premier League side largely dominated proceedings at the Stade de France on May 28. Despite this, a Vinicius Junior strike in the second-half secured Los Blancos their 14th European Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's side had 24 shots, with nine of them on target, compared to Madrid's four shots, with Vincius' goal being their only strike on goal.

Thibaut Courtois' extraordinary performance in goal for the Spanish champions was a key factor in deciding the tie. However, Salah clearly feels aggrieved that Liverpool did not claim their seventh European crown.

The Egyptian superstar told L'Equipe (as per Metro):

"We deserved to win, we had more chances, I got two or three quite big ones but, each time, Thibaut Courtois made incredible saves."

"It’s his job, Real recruited him for that. He earned his Man of the Match award. It was his evening."

Salah added:

"Here again, I draw inspiration from the past. In 2018 we lost the Champions League final, already against Real Madrid and the following season we were European champions."

"That’s what I’m aiming for. We must always look ahead, not complain."

Salah laughs off claims of disappointing season for Liverpool despite defeat to Real Madrid

At one point, it looked as though Klopp's men had a real opportunity at claiming an unprecedented quadruple last season. However, they had to ultimately settle for both domestic cups and finish runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League.

Salah enjoyed an incredibly successful season for his club as he netted 31 times in 51 appearances. He won the Football Writer's Association 'Footballer of the Year' award, as well as the PFA 'Players' Player of the Year'.

When the 29-year-old was asked if he felt any disappointment about the just-concluded season, he replied:

"Of course, there were these big disappointments, but can we talk about a failed season? I don’t think so."

"I ended up top scorer and top assister in the Premier League, I was voted player of the year by English journalists and by my peers."

He added:

"I was consistent and decisive all season and Liverpool produced exciting play and won two trophies. You don’t have to darken the picture."

Salah's future has been the subject of vigorous speculation so far this summer, with the forward's Anfield contract expiring next June.

