Mohamed Salah insists he is committed to Liverpool amid exit rumours

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has spoken out about his future at the club amid rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The Reds slipped down to fourth place in the Premier League table on the back of their 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Anfield. Victories for Leicester City and Manchester City saw both teams leapfrog Jurgen Klopp's side, though the reigning champions remain just three points off the top spot.

Liverpool dominated possession against Manchester United on Sunday evening but were unable to create many clear-cut chances.

Mohamed Salah is now without a goal in his last four Premier League games, leading to many questions about his future.

The Egypt international has, however, quashed such rumours and has reiterated his commitment to the Merseyside club.

Mohamed Salah told Norwegian channel TV2:

"I do not know. If you ask , I say I want to stay here as long as I can, but as I have said before, it is in the hands of the club. I will always give 100% to the last minute I am in this club and I want to win as many trophies as I can. And I want to give 100% to the people, who show me love all the time."

Mohamed Salah has pledged his long-term commitment to Liverpool by saying he wants to stay at Anfield for as long as he can. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 18, 2021

Mohamed Salah unlikely to leave Liverpool next summer despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah is now without a goal in his last four league games

Advertisement

Mohamed Salah's current deal with Liverpool runs until 2023. He is currently valued at over £150 million, which makes it highly unlikely for any club to sign him unless he hands in a transfer request.

At 28, Salah is at the peak of his powers. However, it will be difficult for any top European club to spend a large amount of money to sign a player of his age, given the current financial situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Salah has been clear on his #LFC futurehttps://t.co/imfN7febIz — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) January 18, 2021

The likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid will likely prefer the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, who would be better long-term investments than Mohamed Salah.