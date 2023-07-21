Mohamed Salah involved in comical welcome for Liverpool’s U21 European champions Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot at pre-season training

Mohamed Salah was spotted giving a comical welcome back to Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott as the duo returned to Liverpool training following their U-21 Euro triumph with England.

Jones and Elliott were part of the team that made the country proud. The Three Lions defeated Spain 1-0 in the final to lift the trophy, with Jones scoring the winning goal as Cole Palmer's free kick deflected off the Reds' young midfield starlet.

Upon his return to training, Jones shook hands with Salah; however, the Egyptian left him with a little bit of pain as the youngster walked away. Elliott, meanwhile, was spotted sprinkling water on the Egyptian winger in a lighthearted mood.

Liverpool have continued their pre-season campaign in Germany, and the team defeated Karlsruhe 4-2 in their latest pre-season match.

Mohamed Salah was left devastated after Liverpool failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League

The Reds had a below-par campaign last term by their lofty standards. Jurgen Klopp's side could only finish fifth in the Premier League and missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification for the 2023–24 campaign as a result.

Mohamed Salah was devastated by how the season went. Despite having a phenomenal campaign at the personal level, scoring 30 goals and providing 16 assists in 51 matches across competitions, the collective result of the team was not up to par.

The Egyptian winger was disheartened and posted on social media:

"I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down."

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah pic.twitter.com/qZmA9WsueM I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Since his Anfield move, the winger has been a key player for the Reds and has helped the team win the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and more trophies.

Mohamed Salah has so far scored 186 goals and provided 79 assists in 305 matches, securing his status as a bonafide Anfield legend. Fans will hope that the 31-year-old continues his rich vein of form in 2023–24 and helps the club get back on top.