Mohamed Salah makes history with new record as he scores for Liverpool against Brentford

Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool in the 13th minute in their Premier League home clash against Brentford. He has now scored 100 goals for the Reds at Anfield. The Egyptian also became the first player in the club's 131-year-long history to score in nine consecutive matches at the prestigious stadium.

The attacker is now also the highest-scoring Egyptian footballer in history, scoring 313 goals for club and country. Mo Salah has also matched Steven Gerrard's tally of 186 goals for Liverpool, joint fifth on the club's all-time scorers list.

Courtesy of Salah's strike, Liverpool won the match against Brentford by a scoreline of 1-0. The 30-year-old has now scored 30 goals and has provided 11 assists in 48 matches across competitions.

Jurgen Klopp's side now have 62 points from 35 matches and are within one point of fourth-placed Manchester United, having played two games more.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about Mohamed Salah's penalty duty

Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot during Liverpool's 1-0 win against Fulham on May 3. The Egyptian had missed from the spot twice earlier in the season.

Jurgen Klopp spoke about the team's penalty duties and he revealed that he had a conversation with the 30-year-old attacker regarding the topic. Speaking to the media, Klopp said (via Tribal Football):

"We had a conversation and he (Mo) wanted to stay the penalty-taker. We had a normal conversation about it and I said, 'Okay, you are.' You don't feel great in that moment and that's what he said. 'I don't feel right in that moment', because the pressure obviously increases with the penalties you miss."

He added:

“Then Fab or Trent, who are two and three, give the ball to them. (But) He smashed them and turned it around. This today was a super penalty, that's really clear. I think with all the goals Mo scored, we can't just judge it for two missed and go away from it. That's what I meant when I said we'll talk about it. It's a conversation between two grown-up men."

The Reds have often depended on their Egyptian talisman in difficult situations. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Klopp is willing to depend on him moving forward.

