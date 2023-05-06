“I feel at home here” – Mohamed Salah makes Liverpool admission after record-breaking goal against Brentford

Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player in the club's 131-year-long history to score in nine consecutive games at Anfield. The attacker also became the highest-scoring Egyptian in history, racking up 313 goals for club and country.

Jurgen Klopp's team managed a 1-0 win against Brentford, courtesy of their talisman's 13th-minute strike. The 30-year-old reacted to the record, telling the media after the game (via Liverpool Echo):

"It means a lot to me. I feel at home here. I am happy. We just need to finish the season in the best possible way."

The player has also now scored 100 goals at Anfield and stands level with Steven Gerrard as the club's fifth-highest goalscorer ever (186).

The Reds, meanwhile, moved one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United after their win. They have 63 points from 33 matches and trail the Red Devils by two points.

Speaking about the team's aim during the remainder of the season, the Egyptian number 11 said:

"We need to keep winning, so that was the main thing for us today. I’m glad that we did. Nothing mattered more than the three points. We just need to keep going."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was in awe of Mohamed Salah

Since joining Liverpool, Salah has been the team's attacking leader. His stunning performances have been one of the major reasons behind the Reds' tremendous success under Klopp.

The German manager raved about his superstar forward after the Brentford win. Speaking to the media in his post-match press conference, Klopp said (via the Reds' website):

"The numbers he creates, we all know that after his career he will be seen as one of the all-time greats, that’s clear. But now, he is still in the career and some people might not appreciate him enough, but we do. As long as he’s playing, he needs to work as well and he did that today.

"I like that a lot, how he is really aware of all the things we need to do. In the moment it’s really, really important for us and really good. So, I liked it a lot."

Further speaking about Salah's legacy, Klopp said:

"He deserves all the praise he gets already and he will get even more after his career, that’s how it is, because in a club with the all-time greats we had in the past, being the first one who scores in nine consecutive home games is super-special.

"Scoring again 30 goals this season is super-special and setting up a lot of goals as well – he is so often involved in our goals, not only with the assist or the finish, very often with the second or third-last pass as well which is as important. So, yeah, absolutely great."

Liverpool will need Mohamed Salah at his brilliant best for their three remaining matches as Klopp's side look to make the most of the slim chance they still have of making the top four.

