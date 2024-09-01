Mohamed Salah matches incredible Alan Shearer PL record after shining for Liverpool against Manchester United

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah produced a sizzling performance in Liverpool's 3-0 Premier League win at Manchester United on Sunday to equal an Alan Shearer record in the competition.

The Egyptian set up his striker parter Luis Diaz's both first-half goals before getting on the sheet after the break as Arne Slot's side ran riot at Old Trafford. Salah's striker made him only the second player, Shearer being the first, to score 10 away goals at a single ground for a Premier League club.

Shearer - the Premier League top-scorer with 256 goals - had achieved the feat by scoring 10 times at Leeds United's Elland Road.

Coming back to Mohamed Salah, it was his fifth straight goal at Old Trafford, becoming the first player to score five consecutive times at Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Egyptian has registered an impressive 17 goal contributions for Liverpool in their last 23 Premier League goals against Manchester United, scoring 11 of them. Having started the season in blistering form, Salah has now scored in seven of his last eight Premier League opening-day games, the first player to do so.

"This is my last year with the club" - Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah after starring against Manchester United

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has said that this season is going to be his last for the club. Having joined from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, he has had a superb stint at Anfield.

Registering 214 goals and 92 assists in 352 games across competitions, the 32-year-old has won every available title with the club except the UEFA Europa League.

Following his three-goal involvement at Manchester United, Salah told Sky Sports (via BBC):

"I managed to be involved in three so I am happy about that. The manager likes us to press high and there was a couple of mistakes, and we managed to use them - it was part of the plan.

"With Jurgen we were always like this to get the ball as high as possible. Quite similar from seven years ago, the manager has his own system and we try to adapt that."

Salah then dropped his bombshell announcement that he's in his last year playing for the Reds:

"I had a good summer, a long time to stay with myself and think positively a bit. This is my last year with the club, and I want to enjoy it. I feel I am free to play football – we will see what happens next year.”

The Liverpool ace is coming off a 25-goal 2023-24 season, also registering 14 assists.

