'Mohamed Salah might want Real Madrid or Barcelona on his CV' - Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said that playing for Barcelona or Real Madrid could be a tempting prospect for Reds star Mohamed Salah.

Salah has set the Premier League alight since signing for Liverpool in 2017, and has gone on to become one of the best players in the world.

The 28-year-old has also won several individual and collective honors in his time at Anfield, leading many to suggest that he might seek new challenges elsewhere.

Speaking to the Mirror, Jamie Carragher said:

“Mo Salah is definitely one of those players who would look at his career and maybe want Barcelona or Real Madrid on his CV.

“Some players look at their career like that. I think Eden Hazard always wanted to go to Real Madrid at some stage.

“I wouldn't be surprised if a few years ago, when Mo Salah was mapping his career out, that is something he would like to have done, but I think the situation now - financially and his age - means clubs don't have that kind of money for him.

“You are talking in excess of £100m and I think Real Madrid and Barcelona would be looking at Mbappe or Haaland or even Mane ahead of Salah now because of his age.

“Those two clubs are not flush with money and his contract still has some time to run at Liverpool. So I'm not fearful as a Liverpool fan that he is going to leave any time soon.”

The Egypt international has left the door open to a move, although he has insisted that his full focus at the moment is on helping Liverpool achieve their objectives.

Advertisement

Real Madrid or Barcelona, which club will be more ideal for Mo Salah?

Real Madrid might be more suitable for Salah

While they might not expressly come out and state it, Real Madrid and Barcelona represent the dream destination for the majority of footballers in the world.

The allure of representing two of the biggest clubs in history is a prospect too tempting to turn down for most, but the reality is that it does not always augur well for the players.

There are several instances of players failing to hit the height expected of them at Camp Nou or Santiago Bernabeu, with Eden Hazard the most recent example.

If Mo Salah decides to quit Liverpool for one of the Spanish giants, his best bet might be Real Madrid, who are more suited to his style of play.

However, Barcelona could also be an exciting prospect, especially if Lionel Messi has departed the scene, which could give Salah added freedom for the team to be built around him.