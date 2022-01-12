Mohamed Salah names the 4 fastest players in Liverpool's current squad

Mohamed Salah has named himself the fastest player in the current Liverpool squad. The Egyptian international is renowned for his rapid pace both with and without the ball, meaning his claims aren't over-the-top by any stretch.

He picked centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez and fellow winger Sadio Mane as the other speedsters in the Reds squad. Speaking to British GQ (via Mirror), he was asked about his speed and who he thought were the quickest in the Liverpool team. Salah replied:

"Well, I don't know. I just feel I'm fast. I try to use that in the game. When there is a ball in the space, I am the fastest. Virgil [Van Dijk] is very fast, Sadio [Mane] is fast, Joe Gomez is very fast, but I'm always choosing myself."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Mohamed Salah insists he is quickest Liverpool player ahead of "very fast" trio Mohamed Salah insists he is quickest Liverpool player ahead of "very fast" triomirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/iZRvXyBIVo

The trio mentioned by the 29-year-old are all pacy footballers. Van Dijk is often seen tracking the quickest opposition forwards before winning the ball back for the Merseyside giants. Gomez, whose Liverpool career has been blighted by injuries, is often praised for his ability to turn on the turbos when needed.

Lastly, Mane is also known for his incredible acceleration both with and without the ball, often tormenting defenders on the left flank. The Senegal international and Salah have formed an incredible attacking partnership for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are currently without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane

Salah and Mane have been prolific for the Reds in the ongoing season with some assistance from Diogo Jota. While the Egyptian has already scored 23 times in 26 matches across all competitions, Mane has netted 10 times in the same number of games. Jota, meanwhile, has managed 12 goals from 24 appearances.

But Klopp's side are currently without both Salah and Mane, who are representing their national teams at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Reds will consequently be without the duo for both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Arsenal (13th and 20th January).

Also Read Article Continues below

Salah and Mane are also likely to miss the club's Premier League matches against Brentford (16th January) and Crystal Palace (23rd January). The pair could return for the Reds' league fixture against Leicester City at Anfield on February 10.

Edited by Samya Majumdar