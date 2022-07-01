"Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world" - Real Madrid star's comments on Liverpool and Salah resurface amid transfer links 

Marco Asensio's comments about Liverpool star Mohamed Salah have resurfaced amid rumors of his possible transfer to Anfield from Real Madrid. The Spanish winger was full of praise for the Egyptian and labeled the Anfield side 'wonderful'.

The Reds are reportedly looking to sign another forward this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to add more firepower. They signed Darwin Nunez last month, which was followed by the exit of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

While speaking about Salah and Liverpool, Asensio was full of praise for them. He was quoted by SPORTBible saying:

"Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world and he has been at the forefront of football for many years. He is in a wonderful club like Liverpool, which fought and competed in great battles to win great titles over many years. Mohamed Salah, in short, is a player with a special and great talent and a very good left leg that he plays with distinction, it is always a pleasure to watch any game he plays in."

Asensio has made 235 appearances for Real Madrid scoring 49 goals and creating 24 more. He is currently on the fringes in the first-team under Carlo Ancelotti and is no longer a guaranteed starter for Los Blancos. With only year left on his contract, Madrid might be keen to cash in on him this summer.

Will Mohamed Salah stay at Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah has confirmed that he will be at Liverpool for the upcoming season. He has just a year left on his contract and is yet to pen a new contract at the club.

However, he is keen to help the Anfield side this season and seems to eager to extend his stay in Merseyside.

He spoke about his future ahead of the Champions League final and said:

"I'm staying next season for sure. I don't focus on the contract at the moment. It's about the team. It's a really important week for us. I want to win the CL again. I want to see Hendo (Jordan Henderson) with that trophy in his hands again and then hopefully he gives it to me!"

Salah confirmed earlier this year that he has rejected the latest offer on his table from Liverpool. The Egyptian forward has said he informed the club about his demands and told GQ:

"I want to stay, but it's not in my hands. It's in their hands. They know what I want. I'm not asking for crazy stuff. The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something, because they appreciate what you did for the club."

Salah moved to Anfield in 2017 and has been a vital part of the starting XI under Jurgen Klopp. He has netted 156 goals and created 63 assists in 254 games for the Reds and is a bonafide legend at Anfield. He has also won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup with Liverpool.

