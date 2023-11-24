Mohamed Salah opens up on his relationship with Liverpool teammates ahead of Manchester City clash

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has opened up on his on-field relationship with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo ahead of the Reds' encounter against Manchester City this Saturday.

Despite the recent departures of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the 31-year-old has maintained his world-class level at his club. He has opened the ongoing 2023-24 campaign on a positive note, scoring 12 goals and registering four assists in 17 games across competitions.

During a recent interaction with club media, Salah was asked to share his thoughts on his new offensive partnership with Nunez. He replied:

"I think because he saw that I'm always looking at him when he's running and [I'm] just trying to give him assists, try to give him balls, he's always trying his best to give me the ball back. I think because we are both fast and we both have speed, it makes us understand each other's game."

Claiming that he tweaks his approach when Gakpo plays, Salah said:

"But also when Cody plays in that position, he's a fantastic guy. If you understand their game, your game is going to be easier. So I'm trying always to understand the other players' games, so I know where I could be in that position with this player and with other players it's different."

Salah, who has helped Liverpool lift seven trophies so far, concluded:

"Kostas [Tsimikas] and [Andrew Robertson] [are] completely different, Darwin and Cody are also different. So I have to adapt with the players who are going to play and who's where."

So far this campaign, both Nunez and Gakpo have started nine matches across all competitions. While the Uruguayan has recorded seven goals and six assists in 17 overall appearances, the Dutchman has registered four goals and one assist in 14 games so far this season.

Liverpool legend John Barnes heaps praise on £60 million new boy Dominik Szoboszlai

During a recent interaction with talkSPORT, Liverpool legend John Barnes lauded Dominik Szoboszlai following his stellar start to his Reds chapter. Likening the star to Steven Gerrard, he elaborated:

"Szoboszlai has been incredible. That's how good the scouting is, because Liverpool sign players who will suit the way [they] play. I don't think he'd suit Manchester City or Arsenal, and he probably wouldn't go there! From the first time I saw him, he was incredible. He reminds me of Steven Gerrard to a certain extent."

Szoboszlai, 23, joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig for £60 million in the summer. He has reinvigorated the Anfield outfit's midfield, alongside Alexis Mac Allister, with his passing, work-rate and dribbling ability.

So far, the Hungarian has hit two long-range strikes in a Reds jersey in 17 outings across all competitions. He has also provided two assists.