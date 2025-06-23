Mohamed Salah pokes fun at Liverpool teammate by suggesting Florian Wirtz is about to take his shirt number after Anfield switch

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah recently took to Instagram to tease his teammate Dominik Szoboszlai about new signing Florian Wirtz stealing his shirt number. The German's signing was a club record move for the Reds this summer.

Florian Wirtz signed for Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported €125 million (£116 million) on a five-year deal. The deal reportedly includes a £100 million transfer fee with another £16 million in add-ons. The German midfielder has yet to get his new shirt number, with Adidas set to release the Reds' new kits in August. Wirtz wore the number 10 shirt at Bayer Leverkusen, which could also be the number he sports at Anfield.

In a fun Instagram discussion under one of Liverpool's official Instagram posts, Mohamed Salah teased Dominik Szoboszlai about Florian Wirtz stealing his number eight shirt.

The post featured the Reds' home kit and tagged Wirtz, teasing the revelation of his new shirt number. In the comments, Salah tagged Szoboszlai and wrote:

"Number 8 ? @szoboszlaidominik 😂"

Mohamed Salah's comment (Image via Instagram/@liverpool)

Salah's comments came as a joke, as it is unlikely that Florian Wirtz would take up the number eight shirt at Liverpool. There's a chance for him to take up the number 10, which is currently worn by Alexis Mac Allister. He could also be given a new number.

Apart from Wirtz, the Merseysiders also signed Jeremie Frimpong this summer. He is also set to get his new shirt number when the new kits are released in August.

When Florian Wirtz hit back at rumors suggesting he wants the number 10 shirt at Liverpool

Florian Wirtz - Source: Getty

In an Instagram story shared earlier this month, ahead of his move to Liverpool, Florian Wirtz seemingly hit back at rumors claiming he wanted Alexis Mac Allister's number 10 shirt at the club. The German wrote (via ESPN):

"Who says I want the 10. I respect players. Don't believe everything what's written."

Wirtz reportedly prioritized a move to Anfield despite interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. The German midfielder is expected to be a key part of Arne Slot's plans and a regular starter at the club next season. Speaking of his move, Wirtz told the club's official website:

"I feel very happy and very proud. Finally, it's done and I was waiting for a long time – finally it's done and I am really happy. I just thought that it was the right point in my career to make the next step, and of course, I wanted to get to a club that is one of the top three in the world, and in my opinion, they were one of them."

After securing Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong's signings, the Reds are reportedly set to announce Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez as their third summer signing.

