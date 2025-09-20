Mohamed Salah ranks greatest left-footed players as he makes decision when asked to pick Lionel Messi or himself

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has named Lionel Messi as the greatest left-footed player in football history. The Egyptian picked the Inter Miami captain over the likes of Rivaldo, Diego Maradona, and himself in a winning-stays-on questionnaire.

Speaking to Ballon d'Or's social media team, Salah was asked to pick between the greatest left-footed footballers, with the winner facing a new opponent. He was started off with James Rodriguez and Ryan Giggs, and the Liverpool star picked the Manchester United legend for his longevity.

Giggs managed to keep his place ahead of Riyad Mahrez, but lost out to Angel Di Maria. The Argentine winger then kept his place ahead of Gareth Bale, Mesut Ozil, and Arjen Robben, but lost his spot to Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman kept his place ahead of former Ballon d'Or winner Hristo Stoichkov, but was beaten by Rivaldo soon. The Brazilian legend straightaway lost his spot to Diego Maradona, who missed out on the top spot to Lionel Messi.

The final question to Mohamed Salah was to pick between the Barcelona legend and himself, and he stuck with the Argentine.

Mohamed Salah is on the same level as Lionel Messi, claimed Markus Babbel

Markus Babbel spoke to Wette.de earlier this year and claimed that Mohamed Salah was on the same level as Lionel Messi. He believed that the Liverpool star had already sealed the Ballon d'Or win in 2025 and said:

"I’ve only seen one player on Mohamed Salah’s level with a similar record, it’s Lionel Messi. You look at his goal record and it’s like he’s a number 9; but he’s a winger! He’s not Ian Rush, he’s not Alan Shearer, he plays out wide. It’s unbelievable. The goal record isn’t normal; I can only compare him to Messi with that goal scoring power. It’s not just the last season either, it’s the last ten years, his level is truly world class."

"I’m so surprised that he has never been in the running for the Ballon d’Or, I can’t believe he has never been in the top three – he’s the best player in the world in his position. Salah has a real chance to win the Ballon d’Or this year, but I think it will go to a Real Madrid player after they didn’t come to the ceremony this year – he deserves it though."

Mohamed Salah is one of the 30 nominees for the Ballon d'Or this year, while Lionel Messi misses out for the second successive season.

