Mohamed Salah reacts to becoming Liverpool's leading goalscorer in Premier League history after 7-0 Manchester United rout

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has now officially become the Reds' all-time leading top scorer in the Premier League with 129 goals, overtaking Robbie Fowler, who has 128 goals to his name.

The Egyptian forward achieved this feat after scoring a stunning brace in a 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday (March 5) at Anfield.

Salah grabbed his first of the evening in the 66th minute to put Liverpool 4-0 up. He then grabbed his second in the 83rd minute to set a new goal-scoring record for the Reds.

Reacting to his latest achievement as a Liverpool player, Salah said that he is very excited and will go home to celebrate with his family. In his words (via Sky Sports):

"It's very special [breaking the record] - I've always been chasing that record - I am going to go home and celebrate with the family."

Mohamed Salah has been one of the Reds' most-important players since making the switch to Anfield in the summer of 2017. Liverpool splashed a transfer fee in the region of £36.5 million to secure his services from Italian side AS Roma.

The 30-year-old forward has since gone on to score a combined total of 178 goals and registering 74 assists in 291 appearances for the Anfield giants.

This season alone, Salah has already scored 22 goals across all competitions while also registering 11 assists for his teammates.

Jurgen Klopp labels Liverpool vs Manchester United clash as a derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that a game involving two of the Premier League's most successful clubs should be considered a derby.

He made this known ahead of his team's mouth-watering Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday. In his words (via Sky Sports):

"It is the derby for me, to be honest. It's a massive one, and over the years it has always been difficult games and great atmospheres in both stadiums. I respect what they are doing, so it is a big game."

He continued:

"It is clear over the [recent] years, obviously it didn't work out exactly to the extent they wanted it to work out, but with bringing Erik ten Hag in - and you just need to look at their squad when the squad was finally together."

"I think for both [teams] pretty much it's worth more than three points, just because I know that United they are still 100 per cent in the fight for winning the league, definitely - everybody probably knows that."

"And yes, for us, of course, it is super, super important as well, because we want to make the next step to get closer to the proper area where we want to be."

Meanwhile, Liverpool ended up securing all three points in the encounter after thrashing an in-form Manchester United side by 7-0.

