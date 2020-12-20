Mohamed Salah refused to rule out a potential move to Real Madrid or Barcleona in the future amid speculation linking him with a possible Anfield exit. The Egyptian was left on the bench for Liverpool's 7-0 thumping of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, and reports suggest it could be because of his comments.

Salah returned to the Premier League in summer 2017 to sign for Liverpool from AS Roma for a then club-record fee of £36.9 million. Salah went on to break the Premier League scoring record after netting 32 goals in 36 league games.

Mohamed Salah's performances earned him a number of individual accolades, including the PFA Players' Player of the Year. In the following season, he finished as the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer, and helped Liverpool win the 2019 UEFA Champions League. The next season, he helped end the club's 30-year league title drought by winning the 2019–20 Premier League.

Mohamed Salah is open to joining Real Madrid and Barcelona in the future, but is focused on Liverpool for now

Salah has been Liverpool's talisman for their run of success

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the past, but he has never seemed interested in leaving Anfield. The Egyptian has continued his scintillating form in front of goal, leading the scoring charts this season with 13 goals.

The 28-year-old has, however, refused to rule out a move to the Spanish giants in the future, despite being settled and challenging for silverware at Liverpool.

"I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool again," Salah told AS.

"When pressed Salah added, "That's a tough question, but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club. Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club."

Mohamed Salah being named on the bench could just be a case of squad rotation. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with a massive injury crisis in recent weeks, and will want to keep his star forward wrapped in cotton wool as they approach a gruelling festive period.