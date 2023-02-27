Mohamed Salah’s agent breaks silence after Liverpool superstar gets linked with Anfield exit this summer 

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's agent has rubbished claims that the Egyptian may leave Anfield in the summer. The Reds winger signed a new contract last summer that will keep him at the club till 2025.

However, speculation has grown over Salah's future amid Jurgen Klopp's side's poor 2022-23 season. The Merseysiders are seventh in the league, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by nine points. They also suffered a humiliating 5-2 defeat at Anfield to Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16.

Nevertheless, Salah's agent says that the winger will not depart the club in the summer. He tweeted in response to an account that suggested that Salah could leave if the Reds do not finish in the top four:

"Nonsense. This was never discussed or thought about. Not qualifying to the Champions League hasn’t even crossed our minds."

Ramy Abbas Issa @RamyCol Nonsense. This was never discussed or thought about. Not qualifying to the Champions League hasn’t even crossed our minds. twitter.com/anfieldwatch/s… Nonsense. This was never discussed or thought about. Not qualifying to the Champions League hasn’t even crossed our minds. twitter.com/anfieldwatch/s…

Mohamed Salah has scored 19 goals and provided nine assists in 35 games across competitions this season. He joined the Merseyside giants from AS Roma in 2017 for €42 million. The Egyptian has netted 156 goals in 254 appearances since then.

He was delighted on signing his new three-year deal last June, telling the club's website:

“I feel great, and (I am) excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone. It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done, so we just need to focus on what’s next."

Liverpool FC @LFC



Appearances

Goals Home, sweet home. Mo Salah at Anfield.AppearancesGoals Home, sweet home. Mo Salah at Anfield.🔥3️⃣6️⃣ Appearances3️⃣4️⃣ Goals https://t.co/qeJcdUMZtO

Salah signed his new deal after an impressive 2021-22 season for both player and Liverpool. The Reds were on course to win an unprecedented quadruple. They won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup but missed out on the league on the final day of the season to Manchester City. They also also lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

Klopp urges Liverpool to keep going after goalless draw with Crystal Palace

Mohamed Salah (not in pic) and Co. were kept at bay.

Liverpool couldn't bounce back from their calamitous 5-2 midweek loss to Real Madrid with a a win. Instead, they endured a woeful goalless stalemate against Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 25). For many Reds fans, the draw felt like a defeat.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his side to push on in the midst of their struggles. The German coach discussed the setback against Palace, which has dented the team's top-four hopes. He told the club's website:

“We keep going. I see in your eyes and in the players’ eyes as well (that) it looks like we lost the game - we didn’t. It’s like that."

The Reds conjured up 12 shots, with four on target against the Eagles. Mohamed Salah managed three shots, with one on target, but Liverpool struggled to get the better of Patrick Vieira's men.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Jurgen Klopp on the race for top four. 🗣️ “All the games are now a Champions League qualifier.”Jurgen Klopp on the race for top four. 🗣️ “All the games are now a Champions League qualifier.”Jurgen Klopp on the race for top four. 👀 https://t.co/ugSACSpgPl

The Reds next face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday (March 1). They suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the Molineaux in the reverse fixture.

Poll : 0 votes