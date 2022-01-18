Mohamed Salah's top 3 votes for The Best FIFA Awards revealed as he leaves out Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah could only muster third place at FIFA's 'The Best' award.

The Egyptian goalscorer garnered 39 points, behind only the winner Robert Lewandowski (48) and Lionel Messi (44).

Despite consistently performing for the Reds throughout the 2021 calendar year, a lack of trophies hurt Salah's chances of winning the prize.

Yet this was his highest finish at the awards so far, and will be hoping for more success in the future.

In the aftermath of the ceremony, Salah's top three choices for the best player award were also revealed.

Surprisingly, his top choice for the gong was a rival player, Chelsea's Jorginho, whom he named first.

1 - Jorginho

2- Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was second on his voting list followed by the winner, Lewandowski.

While the latter two finished inside the top three places even in the final standings, Jorginho only came sixth, although he was tied with his club team-mate N'Golo Kante with 24 points each.

Salah could be a contender for the 2022 edition of 'The Best' award

Despite his best efforts, Salah missed out on the prize this year, but he's produced a scintillating form this season which could bolster his chances for next year's trophy.

In 26 games across all competitions with Liverpool, the Egyptian ace has struck 23 times, while making another nine assists.

His remarkable tally includes a mammoth 16 goals in the league alone, which is currently the highest of all players at this stage.

Salah is participating in the African Cup of Nations right now and scored his side's first goal with a second-half winner against Guinea-Bissau on matchday two.

If he's able to guide the side to the title, then his chances will already be boosted, though his main target is to win silverware with Liverpool.

