Mohamed Salah sends strong message to Liverpool fans ahead of Champions League final with Real Madrid

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah is ready to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final later this week. The Reds will travel to Paris to take on Los Blancos in the final at the Stade de France on May 28.

Mohamed Salah has had an excellent season with Liverpool which has seen them finish runners-up in the Premier League and win two domestic cups. Salah's tally of 23 goals and 13 assists in the league saw him share the Golden Boot with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min and he outright won the Playmaker of the Season award.

The 29-year-old winger is now looking forward to the Champions League final against Real Madrid. Salah tweeted a picture of himself holding both individual honors with the caption:

"We’re not done yet."

Mohamed Salah is determined to face Real Madrid in the final on this occasion. The two sides faced each other in the 2018 final, which Los Blancos won 3-1.

However, the major talking point of the game came in the first-half when a challenge from defender Sergio Ramos saw Salah suffer from a dislocated shoulder. The Egyptian winger was in tears and was unable to continue. The injury also jepordized Salah's 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign with his national side.

Prior to the final, Mohamed Salah enjoyed an excellent debut season with Liverpool. The former AS Roma star scored 44 goals and provided 16 assists in 52 outings for the Reds across all competitions.

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah is keen on facing Real Madrid in the final

Mohamed Salah stated that he would love to face Real Madrid in the final and try and win the Champions League for Liverpool this time around.

Speaking after beating Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the semifinals, Salah was quoted as saying the following (via ESPN):

"I want to play Madrid. I have to be honest. City is a really tough team, we play against them a few times this season. But if you ask me personally I would prefer Madrid. We lost in the final so I want to play against them, hopefully win it from them as well."

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap



28th May in Paris, Mo



“I want to play Madrid.” 🗣28th May in Paris, Mo “I want to play Madrid.” 🗣 28th May in Paris, Mo 🇫🇷https://t.co/TKr30O0MSq

Mohamed Salah played a crucial role in helping Liverpool win the Champions League the very next year after their loss to Real Madrid. The Reds beat Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid with Mo Salah scoring the penalty after just two minutes.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava