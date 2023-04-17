Mohamed Salah sets Premier League record after scoring for Liverpool against Leeds

Mohamed Salah set a Premier League record with his first goal for Liverpool in the Reds' 6-1 win against Leeds United on Monday, April 17. The Egyptian scored his team's second of the night in the 39th minute after Cody Gakpo had given Liverpool the lead.

The 30-year-old is now the player with the most left-footed goals in the history of the league. Salah's first-half strike against Leeds was his 106th goal with his left foot in the Premier League.

Salah found the back of the net again in the 64th minute, to extend Liverpool's lead to 4-1. He scored his second with his left foot as well, extending his own record to 107 left-footed goals in the PL.

Salah has now scored 135 goals in 223 Premier League matches. He has also bagged 182 goals for Liverpool in 297 games since his arrival in 2017.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mo Salah has scored the most left-footed goals in Premier League history (106) Mo Salah has scored the most left-footed goals in Premier League history (106) ✨ https://t.co/V84xiLoBss

Apart from the Reds, the Egyptian attacker also played for Chelsea in the Premier League during the early stages of his career.

Liverpool ran riot at Elland Road with a 6-1 win over relegation-threatened Leeds. Salah and Diogo Jota bagged braces, while Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored a goal each for the Reds. Luis Sinisterra scored Leeds' only goal of the night in the 47th minute.

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah recently made a bold claim about their Premier League draw against Arsenal

Mohamed Salah had a mixed outing as Liverpool managed to launch a comeback and earn a 2-2 draw against Arsenal on April 9.

While the attacker got on the scoresheet, he missed a penalty against the Gunners. The Egyptian's last-ditch deflected effort could have been the winner, but was denied by an acrobatic Aaron Ramsdale save.

Salah claimed that the Reds dominated the game and that the performance should serve as a spark for the remainder of the season. He said (via Liverpool's official website):

"[Arsenal] Top of the table, we played a good game against them, they are a really good team. But I think we dominated the game, especially in the second half; we were unlucky with some chances. So, hopefully that will give us a push for the next games."

Jurgen Klopp's side ended their five-game winless streak in all competitions with the victory against Leeds. They are placed eighth in the Premier League table with 47 points after 30 matches.

Poll : 0 votes