Mohamed Salah snubs Gareth Bale, Ryan Giggs, Mesut Ozil and Arjen Robben as he chooses ex-Manchester United winger ahead of them

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has picked former Manchester United ace Angel Di Maria as being better than Gareth Bale and a host of other ex-Premier League stars. The former Argentina international spent a forgettable season in the Premier League, struggling to adapt to life in the English top-flight in the 2014-15 season.

The Premier League has always attracted the best players in world football, and playmakers have not been in short supply over the years. Newly-crowned Football Writers Association (FWA) Player of the Year Salah was asked by L'Equipe to pick between Angel Di Maria, Mesut Ozil, Ryan Giggs, and Arjen Robben, all of whom were left-footed wizards in their heydays.

"Di María or Giggs? Di María. Bale or Di María? Di María. Ozil or Di María? Di María. Robben or Di María? Di María."

Salah showed his preference for former Manchester United star Angel Di Maria, even choosing him ahead of Premier League legend Giggs. Of the quintet, Di Maria spent the shortest time in the English top-flight, playing for just one season before transferring to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Now 37 years old, Di Maria is the only one of the players on the list that is still active in football, as he plays for Benfica. He retired from international football in 2024 after helping Argentina win the Copa America in the USA.

Despite his ill-fated Manchester United stint, he is the most successful name on the list. He won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid in 2014 and the FIFA World Cup in 2022, claiming the most important honours for club and country.

Manchester United boss reveals stance on interest in star midfielder

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has shared his opinion on interest in midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes ahead of the summer. In his press conference on Friday, he ruled out the sale of the Portugal international, revealing that he will remain at the club for years to come.

“Not only Saudi Arabia, but many clubs want Bruno Fernandes and are ready to do the impossible… but Bruno is NOT for sale. He will be our player for years to come”.

Bruno Fernandes held talks with the club at the end of the 2023-24 season after Al-Nassr approached him for a transfer. Al-Hilal have shown their interest in the 30-year-old this summer, as Saudi's big boys remain keen to secure his signature.

Fernandes has been in sensational form for Manchester United this season despite their struggles as a club. He has seven goals and four assists in the UEFA Europa League, and is a major factor in their reaching the final of the competition.

