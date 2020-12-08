Mohamed Salah surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo: Fans shocked as stunning stat of Liverpool forward emerges

Mohamed Salah's incredible Liverpool career has hit new heights as the Egyptian forward has now scored the same number of goals as Cristiano Ronaldo did during his time in England. Salah has reached the tally of 84 goals in 65 fewer games than it took Ronaldo to do the same.

Mohamed Salah has as many PL goals as Cristiano Ronaldo in 65 fewer games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RgKePeCMQp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 6, 2020

Salah tied Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring Liverpool's opener in the 4-0 drubbing of Wolves on Sunday. The former PFA Player of the Year has had three stellar seasons at Liverpool, winning the Golden Boot twice in his time at the club. He picked up where he left off last season after starting this season with nine goals in ten Premier League games.

The Egyptian attacker joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 and had a great first season at the club, scoring 44 goals in 52 appearances as Liverpool finished fourth in the Premier League and lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Salah, however, won the Champions League with Liverpool in the following season.

Last season, the Egyptian winger was a vital part of Jurgen Klopp's side that ran away with the Premier League title and will look to do the same this season as well.

While he may never be as great as Cristiano Ronaldo, the fact that he has already tied the Portuguese forward's record in such a short period of time will cement his status as one of the Premier League's greatest players.

Cristiano Ronaldo is an all-time Premier League great

Cristiano Ronaldo became a superstar at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo famously donned the red of Manchester United between 2003 and 2009 before making his dream move to Real Madrid. During his stint at Old Trafford, Ronaldo scored 84 goals in 196 appearances in the Premier League.

A young Cristiano Ronaldo wins his first trophy with United, the FA Cup. May 2004. pic.twitter.com/qTQp9Qz8GX — Manchester United Snapshot (@ManUtdSnapshot) December 7, 2020

Manchester United won everything with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar helped the Red Devils to three Premier League titles, one FA Cup trophy, two League Cups and one Champions League triumph.

While at the club, Cristiano Ronaldo also won the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year in 2008. He won the Premier League's Player of the Season award twice and left Manchester United as one of the best players in the world.

Now at Juventus, the 35-year-old has undoubtedly become one of, if not the greatest player of all time. He has started this season with ten goals in nine games and has shown no signs of slowing down.