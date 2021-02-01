Mohamed Salah takes cheeky dig at Sadio Mane after Liverpool's win over West Ham United

Mohamed Salah took a cheeky dig at Sadio Mane after Liverpool's victory over West Ham United on Sunday, jokingly claiming that the Reds have won a few matches even without Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Sadio Mane missed the match last night because of a minor muscle injury. The forward is expected to be back in contention this week, but Jurgen Klopp insists that the injury was severe enough for him to miss the West Ham clash.

The Senegal star's absence gave Divock Origi a rare start, but he failed to impress once again.

Liverpool climbed to third on the Premier League table last night after a 3-1 win at the London Stadium. Mohamed Salah scored twice while Roberto Firmino came off the bench to assist Gini Wijnaldum's goal.

Talking to the media in the post-match interview, Mohamed Salah said:

"It's a good win for us - they are a tough team. We need to win every game now. I knew there was a big responsibility on me (with Mane and Firmino not in the team) and I just try - every game, not just now - to help the team. I've played without them before, and we win also (laughs)."

The forward continued to talk about his goals and praised Xherdan Shaqiri for his stunning assist. He added:

"It was a lovely ball from Shaq for the second goal, I want to give him credit. If it was a little bit short I would have taken it with my left foot, but the ball was exactly at my feet so I had one touch with the right and then the finish."

Liverpool back to winning ways

Following the win, talk of Liverpool jumping back in the title race is on again. And Mohamed Salah is confident they will be up there fighting till the very end.

Advertisement

The former Chelsea winger was quick to point out that Manchester City struggled at the start of the season and that is the case for all teams this year.

"City were struggling in the beginning. Then we were struggling three or four games ago. Now we need to keep winning if we want to win the league. It's been a really big week," Mohamed Salah said.

Liverpool face Brighton and Hove on Wednesday night before hosting Manchester City at the weekend.